Lewis Hamilton triumphs over Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and other athletes in latest accomplishment

Lewis Hamilton was named the most marketable athlete of 2025 after SportsPro released its list of the 'Top 50 Most Marketable Athletes' for this season. Hamilton's Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, was also featured on the list.

Ad

Marketing has become almost synonymous with sports in the current era. Brands spend a large part of their campaigns on signing the most popular athletes as their ambassadors, and the business is experiencing a peak currently. As per SportPro, who release an annual list of the most marketable athletes around the globe, the current athlete at the top is none other than the 7-time Formula 1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Interestingly, he beat some of the most popular athletes around the world, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Aryna Sabalenka. There were other F1 drivers featured on the list, too, including his teammate Charles Leclerc on number 25, and McLaren's Lando Norris on number 41.

Ad

Trending

Hamilton's signing to Ferrari this season made him more popular with fans of the historic F1 team. Considering their pace in the 2024 season (when his signing was announced), many considered this season to be a strong one for the Briton. However, that has not been the case.

The team has mostly struggled with pace this season, and the only highlight for Hamilton was his victory in the Sprint in China in the season's second round. P4s have been his best result since then.

Ad

Although the car has been performing poorly against its competitors, the United States Grand Prix earlier proved to be a positive run for the team.

Lewis Hamilton "on top of the car" after strong pace at COTA

Even though Lewis Hamilton broke Didier Pironi's infamous record after not finishing on the podium with Ferrari within the first 19 rounds of joining the team, the US GP weekend was a strong run for him.

Ad

He started the race in P5 and was quick to gain a place on his former teammate, George Russell, on the first corner. Hamilton then defended the place for the entire race, repeating his best finishing position of this season.

"I’m finally feeling like I’m on top of the car," Lewis Hamilton said (via F1). "I think we still have some improvements we could make. We can definitely extract more, particularly on my side, because Qualifying wasn’t as good as I had hoped and the start wasn’t great."

Ad

"There are always areas to improve, but it’s positive going into the next race, so I hope we can have an even better weekend."

At the same time, however, Charles Leclerc's P3 ensured yet another podium in Ferrari's record this season, as they continue to stay distant from a race win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More