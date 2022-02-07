"Empowering those who may not realize their greatness" - Lewis Hamilton updates social media bio

Lewis Hamilton has updated his Instagram bio after being inactive on the platform for nearly two months. The driver recently broke his silence on social media with a lighthearted post.

Almost two months ago, Hamilton had unfollowed everybody on his Instagram account. While it has not yet been confirmed, fans speculated that the driver did so out of sheer disappointment after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver was on his way to a record-breaking eighth title win when a mismanaged safety car restart 'gifted' Max Verstappen his first title victory in the sport instead.

The driver is now back on social and has updated his bio to reflect his current change in attitude. His bio now reads:

“🌱 Based. Living my Purpose. Empowering those who may not realize their greatness. Equal Rights For All. Love Is Love.”

Lewis Hamilton is a high-profile athlete who has used his voice for the betterment of certain facets of the world. His strong-willed support for the Black Lives Matter movement coupled with his stance on LGBTQ+ rights has captured the hearts of millions of people around the world. Being the only black driver on the grid, the 37-year-old has worked tirelessly to help people of color enter the sport that has given him everything.

Lewis Hamilton has called for diversity within F1

Being the only black driver on the grid, Lewis Hamilton has likely faced his share of struggles and racism. As the sport's most decorated driver, however, he now has the power to influence the functioning of the sport even at an administrative level. The seven-time world champion believes he can't change the sport on his own and requires the help of those in power such as former FIA president Jean Todt and Stefano Domenicali.

Speaking to Sky Italia, the Briton said:

“We need to keep this discussion alive. It could be said that last year it was ‘trendy’ to talk about diversity, but you have to follow the words with the actions. We must continue to talk about it. With Jean Todt but also with Stefano Domenicali, continuing to talk about it and making new alliances, because there is no person who can do this job alone. It has to be done together. Don’t be afraid to talk about it.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Hamilton's vision for a more diverse sport has been supported by fellow driver and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who is often spotted wearing pro-LGBTQ+ t-shirts before Grand Prix events. The German, just like Hamilton, uses his pedestal to try and drive positive change in the world through his words and actions.

Edited by Anurag C