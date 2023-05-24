"Lewis Hamilton is upset that he is not the highest paid driver” - Red Bull senior figure fires brutal shots at Mercedes F1 driver

Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko recently stated that Lewis Hamilton is upset at not being the highest-earning driver on the Formula 1 grid anymore.

Max Verstappen tops the list of earners among F1 drivers, with the Dutchman earning a whopping $55 million per year till 2023. Hamilton currently earns $35 million a year, which sees him in third position, behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who takes home $36 million per season.

Hamilton's Mercedes contract expires at the end of 2023 and, in recent days, he has been linked with a move to Ferrari. The Maranello-based outfit is said to be offering the Briton a contract worth £40 million to entice him to join them.

Following those rumors, Marko suggested that Hamilton is unhappy with Verstappen earning more than him and that could be a reason for him to move to Ferrari. Helmut Marko told F1 Insider (via gpfans):

“Lewis Hamilton is upset that he is not the highest paid driver. Apart from the sporting perspective, Lewis is anything but happy that he is no longer the highest earning driver in Formula 1. That's now Max Verstappen.”

“At least he can change that with Ferrari's help," he added. "He is no longer world champion and it will be hard for him to become one again in the future. He knows there is no place for him at Red Bull. And whether Ferrari is better for him than Mercedes in the future is not certain.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff refutes reports of Ferrari approaching Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has stated that reports of Lewis Hamilton's possible departure from the team come to light every time his contract with the Silver Arrows approaches its end.

With no news of a Mercedes contract extension in sight, talk of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari has gathered steam recently. Wolff, however, remains unconcerned as he doesn't believe there's any truth to it. Speaking to OE24, Wolff said:

“These rumors come up every two years when we have to sign a new contract. But none of this is true. We discuss normally, without any time pressure. I said that too. It’s just uncomfortable that two friends, two blood brothers who have been through thick and thin for ten years, suddenly have to discuss money.”

He added:

“I’m firmly convinced that we’ll find each other, there’s not a millimeter of doubt for me. I can’t imagine anything else. If we give Lewis a competitive car, he will win for a long time. Look at Tom Brady and what he was still capable of in his 40s.”

