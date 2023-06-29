Lewis Hamilton urges the FIA to introduce a new F1 rule to stop teams from getting an “advantage” for next year

Lewis Hamilton wants the FIA to introduce a new rule in Formula 1 which restricts teams from developing their future cars early in an ongoing season so that the competitiveness of the sport remains intact.

Hamilton believes that Mercedes catching up with Red Bull in recent races is not solely down to the former's development, but also the fact that RBR might have already shifted their focus to their 2024 challenger. He added that the Austrian team has a very comfortable lead in the standings and can take this year's world titles as a given. The seven-time world champion told Sky Sports:

"I think ultimately it's likely that - bit by bit - by the end of the year we will probably catch Red Bull, but that's only because they're probably already focusing on next year's car because they're so far ahead."

"They don't have to make any changes to this year's car any more as they're so far ahead. He's cruising at 100 points ahead of us."

Lewis Hamilton endured a rough start to the season, with the Mercedes W14 struggling to compete at the top. However, they were able to make changes to the car that have made them more competitive since the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Briton has been optimistic about the upgrades and the increase in their competitiveness at the top. However, it is apparent that Mercedes are still trying to improve their 2023 challenger, while Red Bull can focus on their car for next season.

Hence, Hamilton feels that a particular date should be chosen from when teams can start working on their future cars. He suggested:

"I think the FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start developing on the next year's car. So August 1, that's when everybody can start so then no one can get an advantage on the next year, cause that sucks."

Max Verstappen reacts to Lewis Hamilton's suggestion to the FIA

Max Verstappen, who is currently leading the world championship with Red Bull, reacted to the new rule that Hamilton wants the FIA to bring into action. The double world champion didn't seem too supportive of Lewis Hamilton's suggestion of having a fixed date from when teams can start developing their future challengers. He stated that the teams will have to 'deal with it,' telling the media:

"Life is unfair as well, it is not only in Formula 1. A lot of things in life are unfair, so you just have to deal with it."

Max Verstappen ahead of the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Verstappen and Red Bull will be hoping to continue their winning streak at their upcoming home race in Austria. However, given the weather predictions for the Austrian GP, some believe that Lewis Hamilton could pip the Dutchman to the finish line.

