Lewis Hamilton uses the 3-word hint to correctly guess long-time rival Nico Rosberg in the latest 'Grill the Grid' video

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton used a small hint to correctly guess his longtime rival and former Mercedes teammate, Nico Rosberg, in the latest Grill the Grid video on social media. The seven-time F1 world champion has known the 2016 world champion since they were teenagers racing in the junior categories.

The duo had assembled a path to reaching the pinnacle of motorsport and made their debuts within a year of each other. While the British driver won his maiden world title in his sophomore year, the German driver could only make it possible in his final season.

Although the pair were friendly for most of their days in F1, the situation changed when they started competing for world championships in Mercedes from 2014 to 2016. Their friendship took a hit as their rivalry was tested, and it later trickled into their relationship as well.

In a video uploaded by F1 on YouTube, the current grid of drivers was playing the game 'Face Mash', which consisted of parts of three different drivers' faces.

Lewis Hamilton made a quick start to the game and guessed the faces correctly without much hint. However, he got stuck when he was shown the forehead of Fernando Alonso, the eyes of Mika Hakkinen, and the jaw of Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton was then given a three-word hint:

"Not current driver."

After another hint that the driver was known to him, he successfully guessed his ex-teammate.

After his retirement at the end of the 2016 season, Nico Rosberg went on to become a pundit with Sky Sports.

Nico Rosberg points out Lewis Hamilton's unique quality

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg stated that his ex-Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton's unique quality was to lobby the team around him and act as a team leader.

While appearing on the Sky F1 podcast, the 40-year-old reflected and said:

“There’s a whole load of lobbying you can do as a driver, which would benefit you. That was one of Lewis’ greatest strengths when I was fighting him at Mercedes. He was really good at building strong relationships with all the leadership. Suddenly, I would find out ‘Lewis last night went for dinner in Stuttgart with Dieter Zetsche, who was the CEO of Daimler.

“It was like a dagger in the heart just to hear that, because who knows what they were talking about? He was very good at doing that, and he will need to be using those skills now at Ferrari, because it never hurts to get more and more support from the team.”

Lewis Hamilton shares a good rapport with the Ferrari chairman, John Elkann, and CEO Benedetto Vigna, who were influential in his switch from Mercedes to the Italian team.

