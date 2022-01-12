"Took a hell of a blow to the head" - Lewis Hamilton has valid reasons to end F1 career, believes Alain Prost

Alain Prost believes Lewis Hamilton will be justified if he decides to retire from F1. Prost says that Hamilton’s disappointment at last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was a “hell of blow”. He thinks it might lead to the seven-time world champion not making a return to the sport in 2022.

The three-time F1 world champion weighed in on speculation about the Brit's future in the sport during an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche and said:

"It's difficult to put yourself in his place. He surely has as many reasons to stop as to continue. It's 50-50. He took a hell of a blow to the head, but it would be really sad if he wasn't here this season. I want to remain optimistic because there is this eighth title to go for and this new technical regulation, with maybe three teams in the lead and four or five drivers vying for the title."

He added:

"It's a challenge Hamilton might want to take on. "

Alain Prost hopes the sweeping regulation changes for the upcoming season, with the prospect of closer racing, might be enough to convince the Brit to return.

Since the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton has shunned social media and public events. It has led to increasing speculation that he might consider retiring from the sport.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff started the speculation with claims that Hamilton was “disillusioned” with the sport. Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone further fuelled the rumors, claiming that the Brit wouldn’t be returning at all.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has maintained his silence, despite the speculation and media frenzy surrounding his F1 future, much to his fans' concerns.

Lewis Hamilton will be missed in F1 if he retires

Regarded by many as the best racer, there is no denying the greatness of the Brit driver. With seven world championship titles, more than a hundred victories, and an equal number of pole positions, the British driver holds records in plenty.

Since Liberty Media’s takeover in 2017, F1 has been aggressively targeting new fans, specifically on the younger side. Many of these fans watch the sport only for a few drivers and teams.

Lewis Hamilton, along with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, is one of the few drivers who have helped F1 bring in new fans to the sport.

Charlie Tolhurst @TolhurstCharlie Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 🖤 Mr Mercedes. Mr Mercedes. 🔥🖤 https://t.co/R0W3KDETnn Sir Lewis Hamilton finally pictured with Mercedes’ since the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP Saga. Looks to me that he will be continuing with the Silver Arrows for another season following last years controversial Abu Dhabi GP. twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/… Sir Lewis Hamilton finally pictured with Mercedes’ since the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP Saga. Looks to me that he will be continuing with the Silver Arrows for another season following last years controversial Abu Dhabi GP. twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/…

Therefore, if Hamilton decides to bow out of the F1, it would be a major blow to the sport.

