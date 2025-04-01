Lewis Hamilton visits iconic Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama in his studio

Ahead of the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton paid a visit to iconic Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama. The seven-time world champion visited Hajime's studio in Suzuka and received an autographed hoodie as a gift.

The 2025 F1 season will enter its third round this week. After Australia and China, Japan will host the next race. The Suzuka International Circuit is getting ready to welcome the teams for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Hamilton, who is currently racing for Scuderia Ferrari, has reached Suzuka for the race scheduled on Sunday, April 6. Before the racing madness begins, the British driver visited his old friend and famous Japanese artist, Hajime Sorayama.

Sorayama is a well-known illustrator who gained fame for his robotic sketches and owns a studio in Suzuka, where Lewis Hamilton marked his presence recently. After a brief chat, the artist gifted him a signed hoodie and sent best wishes for his race in Japan this weekend.

This isn't the first time the two met. During the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix, Hamilton visited Sorayama's studio as part of the latter's collaboration with Plus44, a clothing brand established by the seven-time champion.

That being said, the odds of Lewis' victory in Japan appear slim. Since joining Ferrari this year, he hasn't been at the top of his game. In Australia, he finished P10. Moreover, in China, he won the sprint race but was disqualified from the main race since his car was deemed illegal due to excess skid block wear.

In two races, Hamilton has managed to accumulate just nine points, while Ferrari has also slipped to P5 in the constructors race with 17 points.

Ferrari boss jumps to Lewis Hamilton's defense amid 'harsh' criticism

Lewis Hamilton [L] with Fred Vasseur [R] at F1 75 Live - Show - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton hasn't impressed the fans much with his performance in the first two races of the 2025 F1 season. He is adjusting to new life at Scuderia Ferrari and has faced some harsh criticism.

However, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur jumped to Hamilton's defense while talking to l’Equipe and said (as quoted by PlanetF1):

"Certain criticisms have been very harsh. Thinking that Hamilton is worn out and expired is harsh. And moreover, it’s false. Look at his race last year; he starts sixteenth and finishes fourth by overtaking his teammate."

Lewis Hamilton wasn't the quickest one in Mercedes last year as George Russell beat him in 19 of the 24 qualifying sessions. Moreover, in China this year, the seven-time world champion was slower than his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who was in fact running with a broken front wing.

Regardless of the criticism, Fred Vasseur has complete faith in his new signing. He is likely backing the veteran to bounce back in Japan and start afresh after two disappointing outings in Australia and China.

