Lewis Hamilton vs Kimi Raikkonen vs Mika Hakkinen: Who is the most naturally talented according to F1 pundit?

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently opined that Lewis Hamilton has more natural talent than Kimi Raikkonen and Mika Hakkinen.

While the Finnish pair of Raikkonen and Hakkinen have won three world championships combined (Mika's two to Kimi's one), Hamilton has won a record-equalling seven world titles. The Briton supersedes the pair in every metric on the racetrack and in the record books.

During his YouTube Live Stream, Windsor said:

"I would be struggling to say and convince myself that Kimi had more natural talent than Lewis or Mika. Of those three, I think Lewis has got the most natural talent because he is the most complete driver and that's what it's all about."

"It's about doing this job and doing all the other things as well and that's purely natural talent. I would Lewis ahead of both of them. So far as Kimi and Mika go, I would give the nod to Mika. I think Kimi was very, very quick for a very short time,"

“His mind is in a different place, the car isn’t talking to him, playing to his strengths" - David Coulthard on Lewis Hamilton

The former McLaren driver and F1 pundit mentioned that he is convinced that Lewis Hamilton is still in his prime but cannot show it because of the W14's incapabilities.

Speaking on Channel 4, Coulthard compared George Russell's mindset to Lewis Hamilton, saying:

“This is the best car that George has ever driven, remember he was at Williams, this is not the best car that Lewis has ever driven. His mind is in a different place, the car isn’t talking to him, playing to his strengths and you can see he is fighting it out there, it’s just not stable."

"So you have two drivers at different phases of their careers. The mighty Lewis is still in there, it just won’t really show itself until the Mercedes is as mighty as it once was.”

Coulthard continued:

“George is just sort of constantly there. This is the best car he’s ever driven, so he’s not caught up with the baggage of Lewis trying to figure it out, ‘Am I re-signing for another year? Can I win another world championship?’ So there’s a lot more on his plate."

"George is doing a brilliant job, [he is an] absolute asset for the team. That’s not to say Lewis isn’t doing a brilliant job, it just means that the car isn’t talking to him right now and when it does, expect him to be showing George why he won seven World Championships.”

It will be fascinating to see if George Russell can beat Lewis Hamilton for a second season in a row in F1.

