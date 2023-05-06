Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen: One major difference between the two drivers according to Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villenueve feels the ability of Max Verstappen to race relentlessly in top form ever since he entered F1 makes him unique. The former Canadian F1 champion wondered where the Dutchman produced the high energy levels to compete relentlessly at a high level.

Speaking to Racing News 365, Villeneuve said:

“Max is a machine, he really is a machine because he never has a dip [in form]. The way he handles himself, the way he carries the whole season means he'll finish first instead of third in one race.

"I don't think that's something we've ever seen. Every driver has had some moments where they're a little bit tired and not 'on' it, I don't know where he gets his energy from.”

Speaking further in detail about why Verstappen is unique in terms of endurance, he said:

“It's nothing to do with age, he's not too young in racing terms because he's been racing forever. So the exhaustion could be kicking in, but he doesn't seem to be tireless racing or driving weekend after weekend, doesn't matter how hard or easy it is, he's always at the top of his form. The mistakes are tiny but they happen.

Villenueve further stated that even the best drivers are bound to make mistakes at some point and that should not be a deterrent for Max Verstappen.

"Even Lewis [Hamilton] in his best years he always had three or four races when he did a mistake, woke up again, and went for it, In the beginning, he [Verstappen] was making mistakes that other teams might not have kept him on, but he's beyond that now and it's very impressive.”

In his tenure in Formula 1, Max Verstappen has been competing and driving at a high level since his debut in the sport, according to Villeneuve. The Canadian the Dutchman’s unique ability and relentless pursuit for victory sets him apart from the rest of the grid.

Despite the impressions that the double champion could be getting exhausted racing, the former world champion felt that the exhaustion hasn’t affected his level of driving or competency. Citing Lewis Hamilton’s career at that stage, the Canadian pointed out that the Briton would make mistakes and his form would take a dip but he would get back to his winning ways.

In the Red Bull champion’s case, Villeneuve felt the reigning champion had not shown a dip in form at all, apart from a few mistakes at the beginning of his career.

Max Verstappen feels it’s too early to predict the championship rivalry at the moment

Max Verstappen feels that it is too early in the season to predict the nature or intensity of the championship rivalry. After four rounds on the calendar, the Dutchman feels it might look like a title battle between him and his teammate but the team result remained the primary focus.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Miami GP, the 25 year old stated that improving their car was the current priority for both Red Bull drivers.

Asked if the reduced gap in points made a difference to him, Max Verstappen said:

“It’s so early on in the season, we know that we have a very quick car. So, it's quite normal that it's between the two of us, right? At the moment. So there is nothing new there. And yeah, between us, we have a good understanding, good relationship.

"So I think what we want to focus on I think, is just to try and make the car better and faster to try and stay ahead of everyone else. That's the main objective. And then the rest, you will do on the track anyway.”

After the Azerbaijan GP, the points gap between the two Red Bull drivers is down to six points with Max Verstappen leading the championship. But at this stage in the season, the Milton Keynes squad are prioritising top three podium finishes as consistently as they can, before their rivals catch up.

With Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin due for upgrades in the coming races, it is going to be important for Red Bull to extend their advantage as much as they can in both the championships.

