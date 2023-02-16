Lewis Hamilton wants his Brad Pitt F1 movie to be as the sport 'should be in the future'

Lewis Hamilton has stated that he wants his so-far-untitled F1 movie starring Brad Pitt to reflect the future of the sport.

The seven-time world champion will act as a producer on the project, which is being directed by Top Gun: Maverick fame Joseph Kosinski and stars the Hollywood legend. Speaking to PlanetF1, the Mercedes driver pointed out that he wanted to push the message of diversity and exclusivity and how he wanted to see F1 in the future.

Vincenzo Landino @vincenzolandino 🏎 Apple has purchased the rights to a Formula 1 film with expected budget of $140million.



The film is set to star Brad Pitt and be directed by Top Gun’s Joseph Kosinski. Producers on the project: Jerry Bruckheimer and Sir Lewis Hamilton. 🏎 Apple has purchased the rights to a Formula 1 film with expected budget of $140million. The film is set to star Brad Pitt and be directed by Top Gun’s Joseph Kosinski. Producers on the project: Jerry Bruckheimer and Sir Lewis Hamilton. https://t.co/WphhgdHsNj

Lewis Hamilton revealed that it was his responsibility to make the movie more diverse and also spoke about adding a character of a female driver. He said:

"I think my responsibility is to make sure it is diverse. I want to make the movie, in terms of having diversity and representation, I want it to be as Formula 1 should be in the future or should be now but will be in the future."

"So I want to see female mechanics. I would love to see a female driver. We haven’t got to that point yet, but why not?"

"We’re going through a process right now of selecting the character that will be alongside Brad" - Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton also provided an update on the project and revealed that they're currently in the process of selecting a character alongside Brad Pitt. He said:

“We’re going through a process right now of selecting the character that will be alongside Brad, which is exciting. Basically, we have recordings of them [potential actors] doing certain scenes and we go through them.”

“I’ve sat in the office with [producer] Jerry [Bruckheimer], [director] Joe [Kosinski] and Brad and we’ve been watching them and kind of giving our inputs and what we think.”

Lewis Hamilton mentioned that the script has gone through many interactions during the Christmas break and they are deciding on the necessary aspects of the script, adding:

“We’ve got the script, we’ve gone through quite a few different iterations of it, we’re still waiting for a new rewrite and that’s the whole process. But I was doing that throughout Christmas. I’m excited to get to the next end of the script and I was talking to Brad last night about the characters that we have coming.”

Brad Pitt has been spotted in the F1 paddock quite often since signing on to the project and was seen visiting several F1 garages during some race weekends. It is expected that the film might go on the floor very soon.

Poll : 0 votes