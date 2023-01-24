Lewis Hamilton wants to curb the income disparity between the rich and poor by creating an obligatory law

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton revealed that something that truly bothers him is the significant disparity between the rich and the poor.

Reports from The Sunday Times Rich List suggest that in 2022, the Mercedes driver was the country's "richest active sportsman" with an estimated net worth of a whopping £300m. He emphasized the importance of realizing and acknowledging how lucky he is in his day-to-day life.

Speaking on Jay Shetty's podcast, when asked about laws that he would like to change, Lewis Hamilton shared his perspective. He said:

"One of the things I struggle with every day is, and it’s just how life is and it’s been the way for thousands of years, is there is such a disparity between the wealthy and the poor. When you drive around L.A., there’s still so many people living on the streets."

He added that there must be a "limit" to the amount of money one can have in order to maintain "equality". He said:

"You shouldn’t be able to have billions, right? I think there should be a limit to how much you can have because there’s enough to go around. So, creating a law that creates more equality, equal access to everyone."

“I’ve met kids that are starving. And you think how we are so, so lucky, so many of us. And knowing that and taking advantage of your every day is so, so important.”

Simon Dau @there_is_no_if twitter.com/Planet_F1/stat… PlanetF1 @Planet_F1



[Sportune] Mercedes have reportedly offered Lewis Hamilton £62 million a season, up on his current £40m, to stay on for another two years in #F1 [Sportune] Mercedes have reportedly offered Lewis Hamilton £62 million a season, up on his current £40m, to stay on for another two years in #F1[Sportune] https://t.co/gNgobT2lyd However you look at it, that is an obscene amount of money to earn per year, considering most don't earn that in a lifetime. As much as I like Lewis and fully appreciate the talent that he is, there should be a cap on driver salaries too. #F1 However you look at it, that is an obscene amount of money to earn per year, considering most don't earn that in a lifetime. As much as I like Lewis and fully appreciate the talent that he is, there should be a cap on driver salaries too. #F1 twitter.com/Planet_F1/stat…

Lewis Hamilton describes the "most traumatizing" part of his life

In his podcast interview with Jay Shetty, Lewis Hamilton vulnerably opened up about his experience with bullying and alienation early on in his childhood. The seven-time world champion is the only black driver to have competed in F1 and has spent a large part of his early years facing racism as a child of color.

Describing his struggles during his schooling years, the Briton said:

"I think for me school was the most traumatising and difficult part of my life. I already was being bullied at the age of 6. I think at the time at that particular school, I was probably one of three kids of colour and just bigger stronger bullying kids were throwing me around all the time."

"I was always the last pick when you are standing in the playground, and you're in the line when they're picking teams for football."

Emphasizing on the trauma of the verbal abuse he has faced over the years, Lewis Hamilton added:

"I was always the last one chosen or not even chosen. Even if I was better than somebody else. And then the constant jabs, the things that are thrown at you like bananas or people that would use the N-word just so relaxed, people calling you 'half-caste' and you know, just really not knowing where to fit in, that for me was difficult."

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton This was me learning to defend myself. As a kid, I wanted to be able to stay safe but also be able to defend those who didn’t feel they could fight for themselves. Helping out a kid from being bullied was probably the only highlight of my school life but one I’m grateful for. This was me learning to defend myself. As a kid, I wanted to be able to stay safe but also be able to defend those who didn’t feel they could fight for themselves. Helping out a kid from being bullied was probably the only highlight of my school life but one I’m grateful for. https://t.co/iBPw5QwIjN

Back in 2020, Lewis Hamilton opened up about an instance where he helped out another child who was a victim of bullying, describing it as the "highlight" of his life during school.

Poll : 0 votes