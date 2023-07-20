Lewis Hamilton warned against reuniting with his former boss by F1 Pundit

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton and which team he could potentially join. Despite several green signals from Toto Wolff and Hamilton himself, the contract extension with Mercedes has not yet been officially announced. Hence, there is still a lot of talk about the seven-time world champion's future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor once again analyzed Hamilton's options. He mentioned Ferrari and how he has a good relationship with team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Both have worked together in ASM since Formula 3. However, Windsor warned the Briton against going to Ferrari by stating how chaotic the team currently is and hinting at its strategy mishaps.

“I can’t imagine Ferrari is attractive to him. Obviously, he did work with Fred Vasseur at ASM in his Formula Three days and knows him, and Fred would have put out the feelers to him. But then, if he doesn’t go to Ferrari and all the chaos, where is he going to go? He’s not going to get a Red Bull seat, so he might as well stay where he is,” he said.

Furthermore, Windsor went on to speculate how Hamilton must be thinking about how Mercedes could turn around their fortunes just like McLaren did with its upgrades and performance at the British GP.

“I think Lewis is sort of talking himself into staying at Mercedes, isn’t he? You could argue that tonight [after the British GP], he’ll get on the plane back and he’ll be thinking, 'Well, look at McLaren, they’ve turned it around. We can do the same.’ I’m sure there’s a lot of that going on at Mercedes and I think Lewis, with these conversations with Toto afterwards, was saying, ‘McLaren is unbelievably good on those fast corners, that’s what we’ve got to do,’” the F1 pundit added.

As of now, there are strong chances that Lewis Hamilton is going to stay with Mercedes, as the contract extension hints are getting stronger. However, nothing can be said for sure since it has not been officially announced.

Lewis Hamilton urges Mercedes to improve after McLaren's resurgence at the British GP

Although Lewis Hamilton was delighted to see his former team, McLaren, bounce back as a top team at the British GP, he was concerned about his current team, Mercedes.

Hee told motorsport.com how the Silver Arrows need to work harder since there are more teams fighting for the top spot, which is making the competition extremely tight.

“It's not a blow. It's just a wake-up call for us. Others have overtaken us, and we need to do more. Of course, I'll try and be optimistic and do our best. But realistically, I'm not sure. We will find out. It was difficult to get past two Ferraris and then we've got two McLarens out there. It's going to be a tough race,” he said.

Mercedes is currently second in the constructors' championship but is being chased by Aston Martin and Ferrari.