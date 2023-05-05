Lewis Hamilton warns Red Bull dominance could continue for years unless regulations are 'adapted'

Lewis Hamilton is concerned that Red Bull's dominance will hamper the competition and thrill of F1 as a sport. He warns that the Austrian-British team's dominance won't stop until and unless there are major changes to the regulations. It is clear that Red Bull is clearing the entire field with ease, to the point where even other top teams have admitted their dominance and are just trying to close the gap.

According to RaceFans, Lewis Hamilton urged the heads of the sport to do better in terms of promoting closer racing. He also stated how he and his team, Mercedes, are trying everything to close the gap to Red Bull and evolve. He said:

"F1 needs to do better, I think, as a sport. They have already tried to bring the teams closer but it never seems to work. So all I can say is that we’re working as hard as we can to close up and get back to give them some more excitement. I think it’s good that we’re trying new things. I think it’s important that we continue to move forward and evolve. The technology has evolved."

Furthermore, Lewis Hamilton claims that Red Bull's dominance will continue until 2026 if the FIA and F1 do not change the regulations to balance the field. He concluded:

“It is just unfortunate we still see the same sort of gaps between teams. I don’t know what the solution is for the future, but I think we’re going to have to continue to adapt these regulations moving forwards otherwise it could be the same as it is now for years, until 2026. If we don’t do a better job, which we’re working on doing.”

It is safe to say that the gap between the top teams has increased quite a bit, while the midfield remains as tight as ever. The closer racing aspect has definitely taken a back step after 2022, and it is concerning several drivers and teams.

Lewis Hamilton clarifies his team radio message in the Azerbaijan GP

During the latter stages of the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP, Lewis Hamilton was heard speaking on the radio, asking for more power from his team. When asked about it by Sportskeeda, Hamilton explained that he needed more power to overtake Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz ahead of him given that the DRS zone was too short to make the move. The Briton spoke against the DRS zone being shortened by the FIA and how it hampered a thrilling race. He said:

“Nothing went wrong. I just wanted more power. As a driver always want more power. I think ultimately they just shortened the DRS down the straight. I don’t know why they quite did that, we’ve always had great racing where the DRS was, but (now), you switch the DRS on, it is too late. Was there a lot of overtaking today? There you go.”

The F1 Journal @thef1journal_



"Nothing went wrong but I just wanted more power. A driver always wants more power & I think ultimately they shortened the DRS this year down the straight, I don't quite know why Lewis Hamilton thinks poor racing at the #F1 #AzerbaijanGP wasn’t helped by the DRS zone being cut:"Nothing went wrong but I just wanted more power. A driver always wants more power & I think ultimately they shortened the DRS this year down the straight, I don't quite know why Lewis Hamilton thinks poor racing at the #F1 #AzerbaijanGP wasn’t helped by the DRS zone being cut: "Nothing went wrong but I just wanted more power. A driver always wants more power & I think ultimately they shortened the DRS this year down the straight, I don't quite know why

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in Baku. He now stands in fourth place in the drivers' championship with a total of 48 points.

Poll : 0 votes