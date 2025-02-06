Lewis Hamilton will get a 3-race adaptation period, claims Martin Brundle as Ferrari debut inches closer

F1 pundit Martin Brundle felt that Ferrari would give Lewis Hamilton a 3-race adaptation period, within which, he has to get up to pace and start performing. The 7x world champion would make his on-track debut with the Italian team this season but the challenge is certainly big.

The driver is coming off a disappointing 2024 F1 season, where he was completely outclassed by his teammate George Russell at Mercedes. One of the bigger issues appeared to be Hamilton's inability to adapt to the car that was incidentally built off his inputs.

At Ferrari, Hamilton would have a teammate in Charles Leclerc, who is arguably as formidable a challenge as George Russell. At the same time, there would be another factor of trying to get on top of a car that he's never driven before or had any input on. If the team is possibly in contention for the title, then that would mean the driver would have to accelerate the adaptation period.

Trending

Talking about Lewis Hamilton and the possible adaptation period he has to go through, Brundle felt that the driver would get around 3 races from Ferrari to adapt and then would be expected to be on the pace. Talking to Sky Sports, Brundle said:

"He’s got to do that. He’s got to use his experience. There are no excuses at this level for anybody, even the rookies, but you might give the rookies half a season to get their act together - maximum. [Ferrari] will expect somebody like Lewis to have aced the people around him and the car within two or three races, to be honest. [You should] never underestimate Lewis Hamilton."

Martin Brundle backs Lewis Hamilton to succeed at Ferrari

Martin Brundle admitted that Lewis Hamilton would have to overcome a few challenges at Ferrari. The fact that Charles Leclerc would be in the other car could also not be discounted.

The pundit did, however, claim that the 7x world champion would be able to rise to the challenge and succeed. He said:

"There are some big challenges, his team-mate Charles Leclerc has been there seven years effectively and knows exactly where the buttons are, and who does what, and makes things happen. Lewis will have to face that, and the fact Leclerc is incredibly fast. But I have no doubt that if Ferrari have a race-winning car or a championship-winning car, then Lewis can win races and even the championship."

The former Mercedes driver is now in the last leg of his F1 career, which has been filled with success at different stages. If he does end up winning the title, it would cement his legacy even more and make him the most successful driver in the history of the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback