Lewis Hamilton will be “ready to fight for the championship” next season, feels F1 champion

Lewis Hamilton may have faced challenges in recent seasons, but former F1 champion Jenson Button believes that Hamilton will be ready to fight for the championship in the upcoming season. Despite Hamilton's struggles over the past two and a half years, Button remains optimistic about the British driver's chances.

After securing the championship in 2020, Hamilton faced a heartbreaking loss to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the dramatic 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Furthermore, the 2022 season was difficult for Hamilton as he finished sixth in the standings, even behind his Mercedes teammate George Russell, with Verstappen taking the title once again.

Unfortunately, the current 2023 season hasn't been much more successful for Hamilton. Although he currently sits in fourth place, the British driver hasn't been able to challenge Verstappen, who seems to be on course for a third consecutive world championship.

At 38 years old, Hamilton's aspirations of securing an eighth world championship and surpassing Michael Schumacher's record appear to be slipping away. However, Jenson Button, who is known for his candid analysis and has been critical of Hamilton in the past, surprisingly expressed confidence in Hamilton's future prospects.

Button's optimism stems from his belief in the Mercedes team's capabilities. While they may be slightly behind Red Bull in the current season, Button highlighted Mercedes' history of competitiveness and their ability to rise to challenges. In an interview with On Track GP, when asked about Hamilton's chances of winning an eighth title, Button responded with:

"Yeah, I think so. Next year there's every possibility Mercedes will be quick. They're a great team. They're a little bit behind Red Bull at the moment, so it's tricky as the regulations do not really change, but if anyone can challenge them, it's definitely Mercedes.

With Lewis Hamilton's experience and determination, Button believes that the seven-time champion will be prepared to give it his all and compete for the championship:

"Lewis will be ready there to fight for the championship."

Although the F1 regulations for the upcoming season aren't expected to undergo significant changes, Button suggests that Mercedes has the potential to close the gap to Red Bull. As a team that has consistently been at the forefront of the sport, Mercedes has the resources and expertise to develop a competitive car.

While Lewis Hamilton's quest for an eighth title may appear daunting, Button's positive outlook provides a glimmer of hope for Hamilton and his fans. As the seven-time world champion continues to display his tenacity on the track, he's believed to remain focused on closing the gap to Max Verstappen and reclaiming his position as the dominant force in F1.

Fresh doubt looms over Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes contract negotiations drag on

Former F1 driver David Coulthard has cast doubt on the delay in Lewis Hamilton's contract extension with Mercedes, suggesting that the hesitation stems from the team's current struggles to secure victories in the championship.

Recent seasons have been challenging for both Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. For the second consecutive year, the team finds itself out of contention for victories, with Red Bull amassing an impressive streak of 11 consecutive wins in the 2023 F1 season.

Additionally, Hamilton hasn't tasted victory since the penultimate round of the 2021 season. Despite verbally expressing his commitment to Mercedes, the British driver has yet to finalize a new contract, resulting in plenty of speculation and the raising of questions about his future in the sport. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had previously hinted at imminent confirmation, but the awaited announcement remains elusive.

According to Coulthard, the absence of a contract extension announcement signifies a deeper layer to the situation—a wavering confidence from Lewis Hamilton regarding Mercedes' ability to provide him with a competitive car as he seeks to secure an unprecedented eighth World Championship.

When asked about the current state of affairs at Mercedes, Coulthard responded on Channel 4, stating:

"This is leading us into a situation where we don't actually have confirmation of Lewis continuing in the sport as well. We keep hearing it's going to be sorted, but why isn't it? It's not like they need to get to know each other. They've won multiple World Championships together."

As the negotiations between Hamilton and Mercedes continue to linger, fans and pundits alike eagerly await news of an extension that could shape the trajectory of Lewis Hamilton's illustrious F1 career.

Poll : 0 votes