Lewis Hamilton to Williams? Mercedes star reveals his dream that never got fulfilled 

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his admiration for Sir Frank Williams and the Williams F1 team, revealing that he had dreamed of driving for the team. However, with the team's recent struggles and drop down the field, Hamilton admitted it was no longer a real option.

Lewis Hamilton is currently one of the most successful drivers in F1 history, having won seven world championships and breaking numerous records. He joined Mercedes in 2013 and has been a dominant force in the sport ever since. Despite his success with Mercedes, Hamilton has always held a fondness for Williams, one of the most iconic teams in F1.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1, Hamilton spoke of his love for the team and his admiration for Sir Frank, who he considered a friend. Hamilton's love for Williams can be traced back to his childhood. Growing up, he was inspired by the team's success and the drivers who had driven for them. Hamilton said:

"I was hopeful at some stage that they were going to come back and be back at the front. I remember dreaming of driving the car that [Nigel] Mansell had, or one of DC's [David Coulthard's] cars or something... but it never turned into a real option for me. And that's when I moved obviously to Mercedes."

Despite Hamilton's admiration for the team, it is unlikely that he will ever drive for Williams. The team has struggled in recent years and has become one of the backmarkers in F1. This has been a disappointment for Hamilton and for fans of the team who would have loved to see him behind the wheel of a Williams car.

However, the legacy of Sir Frank and the Williams team will live on in F1, and Hamilton's admiration for the team and its former boss will always be remembered.

Hamilton's tribute to Sir Frank showed the deep respect and love that he had for the team boss, and it is a testament to the impact that Sir Frank has had on the sport and on Hamilton's career. Despite not driving for Williams, Lewis Hamilton will always hold the team and Sir Frank in high regard.

Lewis Hamilton has praised George Russell for his debut season in Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton praised George Russell for his impressive debut season with Mercedes. Hamilton mentioned how it was super easy for Russell to blend in with the team, as he had already been a part of the Mercedes setup for a number of years.

Hamilton also mentioned that Russell's familiarity with the team may have contributed to his successful integration. He had already participated in test days and used Hamilton's steering wheel.

Overall, Hamilton believes that Russell has been a positive influence on the team, helping keep a strong working relationship and maintain the team's equilibrium.

Lewis Hamilton will look to challenge for the title in 2023 and break Red Bull's domination.

