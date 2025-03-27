Lewis Hamilton cannot win his 8th F1 championship at 40 years of age, claims F1 insider

F1 insider Mark Surer feels Lewis Hamilton cannot win an 8th title at 40 years of age as the adaptability needed to succeed is missing. The 7x champion has switched teams and moved to Ferrari this season, but the start has been a rollercoaster ride.

Ad

The sprint in China was the shining moment for both Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, as the driver not only scored his first pole position for the team but also won the race. If we exclude the sprint, however, things have been far from good.

The race in Australia was a disaster, and Hamilton could only finish P10. The race in China was worse as both Ferrari drivers were disqualified for technical infringements.

Ad

Trending

In terms of driving and adapting to the car, Lewis Hamilton has made decent progress, but the team does not appear ready to either fight for titles or even win them. Mark Surer, however, feels that the driver's age is a major impediment for him, and at 40 years of age, he's not winning his 8th title. As quoted by RacingNews365, he said,

"Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari is a big thing. The most famous F1 driver ever, worldwide, thanks to social media, and Ferrari the most famous team ever. Together, this is a win. But the age of Hamilton is against him and I cannot imagine he wins the eighth championship at 40 years old."

Ad

Sebastian Vettel on Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's former adversary Sebastian Vettel on the other hand has said that he's still rooting for the 7x champion to win with Ferrari. When the German was at the Italian team, the two opportunities he had of winning the title were lost because Hamilton beat him.

Talking about the world champion, Vettel said that he was hoping that Hamilton could clinch the title. He said,

Ad

"For me it didn't quite work because Lewis was there so let's see now how he will get on. But, yeah, my fingers [are] crossed. I obviously raced him a long time, we get along really well, and he's by far the most outspoken driver on the grid at the minute, his on-track skills don't need to be repeated."

Ad

He added,

"I think the numbers, statistics speak for themselves but it's great to see he's still on the grid and still has that influence and he uses it in a positive manner. So naturally my fingers are crossed for him to win the championship, but also Charles is there, I raced with him."

Lewis Hamilton is up against it at Ferrari, as there are far too many factors that he has to overcome to have any chance to succeed. He needs to beat his teammate Charles Leclerc, he needs to have a fast car, and he needs to hope that none of his rivals have a more formidable package at the same time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback