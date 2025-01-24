Lewis Hamilton winning the F1 championship this year would be the perfect scenario, claims FIA Steward

FIA steward Johnny Herbert has claimed that Lewis Hamilton winning the F1 championship in 2025 would be the perfect scenario. The 7x champion has moved to Ferrari in an iconic move as the most successful driver has teamed up with the most successful team in the sport.

The 2024 F1 season was a weird one as it saw Red Bull lose its dominant edge over the rest of the field. After the first 7 races, where the car had an advantage over the rest of the field, McLaren and Ferrari's upgrades meant that Red Bull eventually got matched in terms of performance.

When asked for his predictions for the upcoming season, Johnny Herbert, who would be one of the FIA stewards in the first race in Australia, told casinoutanspelpaus.io that Lewis Hamilton winning the championship would be the perfect scenario. However, he also noted that it was McLaren who had earned it over the last couple of years (as quoted by motorsportweek):

"Yes, I think Lewis Hamilton winning the championship this year would be the perfect scenario. But I tell you what, the one I think who has earned it over the last couple of years is McLaren. With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, it’s going to be a tough one for both of those two drivers up against each other."

Further mentioning his desire to see McLaren start off well and maintain their consistency, Herbert added:

"It’d be lovely to see McLaren come out strong at the beginning, but then carry that the whole way through with this momentum that they’ve been able to generate over the last couple of years."

Ferrari had a strong car at the end of the 2024 F1 season, which means that for the first time since 2021, Lewis Hamilton might find himself in a car that is either faster or evenly matched to what Max Verstappen has at his disposal.

"Lewis Hamilton's team winning would be brilliant for the sport": Johnny Herbert

Expanding on his point, Johnny Herbert said that Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari winning would be brilliant for F1, but at the same time, it would be nice to see McLaren win again. The Woking-based squad has not won a drivers championship since Lewis Hamilton won for the team in 2008, and will be defending the constructors championship this season.

Giving his take on constructor's winners for the coming season, Herbert said:

"Yes, I think Ferrari winning the championship would be brilliant for the sport. But I think for me, it would be nice to see McLaren win again. Like Ferrari, they’ve been around for such a long time and been so successful for many, many years. But we haven’t seen that in recent times, a little bit like Ferrari."

Mentioning how the Maranello-based outfit would need to be wary of the McLaren duo, Herbert said:

"They’ve both been close, but close is not winning. Ferrari have to translate it into success now with one of the best drivers, but also now with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.”

The 2025 F1 season would potentially see all of the top 4 teams very close to each other in terms of performance, just like they were last season, and it could come down to who is more consistent and hence wins the title.

