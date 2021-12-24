"It doesn't come naturally" - Valtteri Bottas on what makes Lewis Hamilton stand out

Lewis Hamilton's development and growth as a driver are a result of his hard work, former team-mate Valtteri Bottas has said.

In an interview with formula1.nl, the Finn spoke about how learning is a continuous process for the Briton in his quest to grow and improve as a driver. He said:

“It’s really impressive that he is still developing as a driver every year. He has so much experience in Formula 1, but he has been able to learn more and I have developed myself as a driver, but so has Lewis (Hamilton). It doesn't come naturally; he works for it because he knows the competition is getting tougher.”

Valtteri Bottas arrived at Mercedes hot on the heels of Nico Rosberg's sudden retirement at the end of 2016. The Finn harbored hopes of contending for the drivers' world championship but was unable to get the better of Hamilton during their time as teammates.

Playing wingman in Lewis Hamilton's title challenge on multiple occasions, Valtteri Bottas has learned a lot from him over the years. He feels the 36-year-old is only getting better.

All that could be set aside, however, if Hamilton does decide to walk away from F1. Rumors and speculation have been swirling around ever since his loss to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

His silence and social media activity — or lack thereof, aside from him unfollowing everyone on his list on Instagram — have led many to theorize that the seven-time world champion may be done with F1.

Hamilton is already the most decorated F1 driver in the history of the sport. It remains to be seen, however, if he still wants to pursue a record-breaking eighth F1 drivers' world championship.

Stefano Domenicali hopes Lewis Hamilton will 'recharge' and 'come back' for eighth title

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said he hopes to see Lewis Hamilton back in action in F1 when the 2022 season resumes.

In an interview with Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport, Domenicali was asked about Lewis Hamilton's chances of returning for the 2022 campaign. He replied, saying:

“I’m sure he will recharge his batteries and come back with even more desire than before to win an eighth world title.”

Hamilton narrowly missed out on what would have been a record-breaking eighth drivers' world championship after being beaten by Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton's current Mercedes contract runs through until 2023 and Domenicali remains hopeful that the Briton will return to prove a point next season.

