"Lewis hates ending up behind his team-mate" - Lewis Hamilton 'passionately hates' coming behind George Russell, says former F1 champion

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been outperformed by his teammate George Russell a few times this season, especially with devastating results at the Imola Grand Prix. The 36-year-old failed to make it to the points while his teammate missed out on a second podium of the season. Subsequently, former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg claimed that Hamilton hates finishing behind his teammate.

Describing Hamilton's state of mind, Rosberg told Sky Sports:

“It’s definitely a very tough situation for Lewis [Hamilton]. He’s won a race in every season of his career and it looks like maybe this will be the year when he can’t win anymore. You can see how the tension is rising and that’s natural. Lewis will obviously start to show those emotions a little bit. Nevertheless, with the experience he has, I think he will eventually manage to keep those under control. Let’s not forget also Lewis hates ending up behind his team-mate.”

The German, who was Hamilton's teammate at Mercedes from 2013 to 2016, further went on to say:

“Even if you’re 11th or 13th he really passionately hates coming in behind his team-mate – it makes him very angry and that also happened at Imola in qualifying and the sprint race so it will put the tension up a lot, especially in the engineering room where Lewis will be pushing harder and harder. It will be interesting to watch how that unfolds.”

Nico Rosberg was the only driver to beat Lewis Hamilton in the same F1 car and hence, knows a thing or two about the Briton's feelings towards a teammate that has outperformed him.

"I know what he's capable of" - George Russell claims Lewis Hamilton "will come back stronger"

George Russell has exceeded all expectations by coming into his first season with Mercedes and is already challenging one of the greatest F1 drivers in history. The 24-year-old, however, is still wary of his teammate's capabilities without getting too "comfortable" in the lead.

Describing the challenges faced by the ream and his expectations from Lewis Hamilton over the course of the season, Russell told Sky Sports:

“We are equally struggling. When the car is so far out of bed and it’s not in the right window, it doesn’t really feel like a proper racing car to drive. Perhaps with my struggles at Williams, with very difficult cars, maybe that’s helped in some small regard. But Lewis will come back stronger, I have no doubt. He’s definitely going to be pushing me all the way. I’m not getting comfortable in this position because I know what he’s capable of.”

Russell is currently leading Hamilton by 21 points in the drivers' standings and will hope to extend it in the upcoming Miami GP.

