F1 2022: What do the driver standings look like after the Imola GP?

The 2022 F1 Imola Grand Prix was chaotic, to say the least. The weekend featured the season's first modified sprint weekend format with an enormous number of points up for grabs. If there is one driver who made the most of the weekend, it has to be reigning world champion Max Verstappen.
After an awful start to the season with two DNFs within the first three races of the year, the Dutchman has now managed to secure a whopping 34 points over the course of the weekend. This marked the maximum points a driver could score by winning the sprint race, winning the main race, and setting the fastest lap on Sunday. With this, Verstappen has moved up to second place and has a 27-point gap to Charles Leclerc, who had a disappointing Sunday at Imola. Sergio Perez, too, had an impressive weekend and stands third in the standings.
In a heartbreaking incident, Carlos Sainz found himself back in the gravel for a second consecutive race after making contact with Daniel Ricciardo. This left the Spaniard fifth in the drivers' standings, behind George Russell, who achieved an impressive fourth-place finish this Sunday.
Lando Norris secured his first podium of the season and now stands sixth in the standings, right behind his former teammate, while Daniel Ricciardo remains eleventh.
Lewis Hamilton had an awful weekend and finished thirteenth in the race. The Briton currently stands seventh in the drivers' standings, behind his former team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who moved up two places this weekend.
Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll scored their first points of the season with an eighth and tenth-place finish respectively, leaving Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi as the only two drivers who are yet to score a point in the 2022 F1 season.
Here are the 2022 F1 drivers' standings as it currently stands: