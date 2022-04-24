"Sir Lapped Hamilton" - Fan reactions from 2022 F1 Imola GP

Once again, Imola delivered a chaotic F1 Grand Prix with loads of drama and a significant shake-up across the championship standings. Max Verstappen and Red Bull had a dream of a weekend. The Dutchman picked up the maximum possible 34 points from the weekend after winning the main race as well as the sprint on Saturday. His teammate Sergio Perez took second, giving Red Bull a massive push-up in the constructors' standings.

McLaren, too, had a better Sunday than they could ever have expected, given their struggles since the beginning of the 2022 F1 season. Lando Norris took a podium for the second year in a row at Imola, although Daniel Ricciardo finished last as a result of an incident with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. Alpine's Fernando Alonso was the second driver who was disappointingly forced to retire his car.

Ferrari, on the other hand, had a Sunday they would certainly like to forget. Racing on their home soil in front of the Tifosi, the Prancing Horse had a nightmare Sunday. Carlos Sainz was knocked out of the race on the very opening lap after making contact with Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren while championship leader Charles Leclerc spun out in the final few laps of the race and dropped to ninth from third. The Monegasque only managed to make it up to sixth in the end.

While George Russell had a decent Sunday after a strong drive and finished fourth, his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton had yet another devastating race. The Briton was lapped by his 2021 rival Max Verstappen at one point and finished the 2022 Imola GP outside the points.

Sebastian Vettel managed to score his first points of the season for Aston Martin with an eighth-place finish ahead of Kevin Magnussen, while Lance Stroll came tenth, pushing the team up to ninth in the constructors' standings ahead of Williams.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Imola Grand Prix

