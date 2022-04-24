×
"Sir Lapped Hamilton" - Fan reactions from 2022 F1 Imola GP

F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified Apr 24, 2022 09:00 PM IST
Once again, Imola delivered a chaotic F1 Grand Prix with loads of drama and a significant shake-up across the championship standings. Max Verstappen and Red Bull had a dream of a weekend. The Dutchman picked up the maximum possible 34 points from the weekend after winning the main race as well as the sprint on Saturday. His teammate Sergio Perez took second, giving Red Bull a massive push-up in the constructors' standings.

McLaren, too, had a better Sunday than they could ever have expected, given their struggles since the beginning of the 2022 F1 season. Lando Norris took a podium for the second year in a row at Imola, although Daniel Ricciardo finished last as a result of an incident with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. Alpine's Fernando Alonso was the second driver who was disappointingly forced to retire his car.

Ferrari, on the other hand, had a Sunday they would certainly like to forget. Racing on their home soil in front of the Tifosi, the Prancing Horse had a nightmare Sunday. Carlos Sainz was knocked out of the race on the very opening lap after making contact with Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren while championship leader Charles Leclerc spun out in the final few laps of the race and dropped to ninth from third. The Monegasque only managed to make it up to sixth in the end.

While George Russell had a decent Sunday after a strong drive and finished fourth, his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton had yet another devastating race. The Briton was lapped by his 2021 rival Max Verstappen at one point and finished the 2022 Imola GP outside the points.

Sebastian Vettel managed to score his first points of the season for Aston Martin with an eighth-place finish ahead of Kevin Magnussen, while Lance Stroll came tenth, pushing the team up to ninth in the constructors' standings ahead of Williams.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Imola Grand Prix

@F1Niharika Presenting you,Sir Lapped Hamilton
@TommyWTF1 Sainz is getting the bottas treatment from the universe
When Fernando and Carlos are both out in the first 10 laps #ImolaGP #WTF1 https://t.co/992YzJ2E4z
Home race curse?!?! #F1 #Formula1 #ImolaGP #WTF1 https://t.co/hioNcTtQRL
Yooooo where is the DRS??#WTF1 #F1 #ImolaGP https://t.co/YaFUrYz894
Name a better duo #F1 #ImolaGP https://t.co/qzdVHe2dkR
Pain..#ImolaGP https://t.co/nUKCNUfu88
Red Bull after lap 1@wtf1official #f1 #ImolaGP https://t.co/5HO0cQzyxG
Sainz After 2 consecutive DNFs :#F1 #EmiliaRomagnaGP #ImolaGP #WTF1 https://t.co/a7fjiKkTNQ
Daniel being the fastest McLaren car all weekend in Imola but having the worst luck 🤪 🔫 #F1 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 https://t.co/2RqQS5Yim6
More rain on the way?! Haas has it covered #ImolaGP #F1 https://t.co/IffOYekuel
Looks like Mick went BONK into Alonso's sidepod. Ouch. #ImolaGP #F1 https://t.co/6SvvnWdTku
Sainz side of the garage. #ImolaGP #F1 https://t.co/75kNIV6FfQ
Sainz: *beaches it in the gravel at Australia*Sainz at imola:#WTF1 #ImolaGP https://t.co/1WvDZRtYBk
JUST STUFF OSCAR PIASTRI INTO THAT HUGE HOLE IN YOUR SIDEPOD AND KEEP ON RACING, FERNANDO! EL PLAN! #F1 #ImolaGP https://t.co/MmxarZlhT6
Out of context F1 #ImolaGP https://t.co/xOBQeXbsN6
replay of incident in the first lap #ImolaGP https://t.co/tnAzBunFpy
10 seconds since lights out: #ImolaGP https://t.co/Xa5FMyQWpH
That’s the end of Fernando Alonso’s race.#F1 #ImolaGP https://t.co/KnBqutyLJl
It could be raining fucking points! #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 https://t.co/y8QXWZtzNq
#ImolaGP starter pack https://t.co/FMQnqijmEJ
Sainz ending up in the gravel for the second feature race in a row… #ImolaGP #WTF1 https://t.co/lNUJzrKeTz
Why does it always feel like one driver gets all the bad luck in a title challenging car? #ImolaGP

