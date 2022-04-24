"We haven't got it right this year" - Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes 'fighting to improve the car' after disappointing P14 finish at the 2022 F1 Imola GP Sprint

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has had a tough 2022 season so far. The Imola GP was certainly been a nightmare for the Briton, who went out in Q2 of Friday's qualifying and dropped further down to 14th in the sprint race earlier today.

Expressing his disappointment in a post-sprint media interaction, Hamilton admitted that the Silver Arrows have simply not "got it right" this season with the new regulation changes. He said:

“It is what it is and it is what we have. Ultimately, we haven’t got it right this year but everyone is working hard to correct it.”

Speaking about the team's difficulties in previous years and sharing how they managed to claw their way back to the top despite their struggles, the Mercedes driver said:

“It wasn’t the greatest of years in 2013 but we’ve had great years since then. We stick together and try to motivate everyone. This is the situation that we are faced with but everyone has put their heads down, everyone’s working as hard as they can. We are obviously not fighting for the championship but we are fighting to improve the car and progress through the year. That’s all we can hope for right now.”

Lewis Hamilton currently stands sixth in the drivers standings, five points behind his 2021 rival Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton says he is a "100% committed" to Mercedes

There is no denying that the Silver Arrows have lost the edge they once had and no longer have the most dominant car on the grid. While the team may not be fighting for the title this season, Lewis Hamilton is confident that this dreadful situation for the team can be fixed.

As reported by The Sports Rush, Hamilton revealed that despite the lack of performance for the team this season, he would not want to be anywhere else:

“I am 100 per cent committed to this team and there is nowhere else I want to be. Just because we have hit a rough patch, it is not in my DNA to pack up. We are still world champions and we can fix this. It will be a painful year that we will have to ride out together.”

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 "We’ve got work to do. The car is faster, but we struggled with speed on the straight to actually move forward. Strategy is going to be key tomorrow, we’re going to have to do something different, and that’ll give us an opportunity to move forward." "We’ve got work to do. The car is faster, but we struggled with speed on the straight to actually move forward. Strategy is going to be key tomorrow, we’re going to have to do something different, and that’ll give us an opportunity to move forward." 💬 "We’ve got work to do. The car is faster, but we struggled with speed on the straight to actually move forward. Strategy is going to be key tomorrow, we’re going to have to do something different, and that’ll give us an opportunity to move forward." https://t.co/DscFEgC0yN

This is the second time in the 2022 season that Lewis Hamilton failed to make it to Q3.

