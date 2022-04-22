×
"Carlos Sainz is the new Latifi" - Fans react online after 2022 F1 Imola GP Qualifying

F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna - Practice & Qualifying
Khushi Chandani
Modified Apr 22, 2022 10:52 PM IST
Another eventful qualifying session in the 2022 F1 season saw severe rainfall, five red flags, and a myriad of emotions. Max Verstappen bagged his 75th pole position for Red Bull at the Imola GP qualifying, while his team-mate Sergio Perez had a rather underwhelming Friday with a seventh-place finish. This sets the grid for Saturday's sprint, which will in turn set the final grid for the main race on Sunday.

Despite going on a sensational lap a day after announcing an exciting two-year contract extension with Ferrari, Carlos Sainz spun into the gravel and hit the wall in Q2. The Spaniard will hence be starting the sprint race on Saturday from tenth.

The Spaniard's incident brought out the red flag and did not allow enough time for the rest of the drivers to improve their times set on soft tires before the incident. The restart saw a significantly wetter track due to the increased rainfall, leaving the existing bottom five in Q2 at a bigger risk of being eliminated. Both Mercedes cars failed to reach Q3 for the first time since the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix, correspondingly ending an impressive streak of 187 consecutive Q3 appearances.

Just a few minutes into the qualifying session, the rear right-hand corner of Alex Albon's Williams caught on fire as the brakes simply exploded. The flaming debris brought the session to an abrupt end, while his teammate Nicholas Latifi qualified eighteenth.

Kevin Magnessun matched his best qualifying finish in F1 with a fourth-place finish, while both McLarens had a decent session, given their struggles so far this season. Aston Martin made their first Q3 appearance in 2022 with a ninth-place finish for Sebastian Vettel.

The session was interrupted time and again with several spins and collisions. McLaren, Aston Martin, and Haas had a particularly good Friday, while it will be a day to forget for the likes of Mercedes and AlphaTauri.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Imola Qualifying

Carlos sainz is the new Latifi #ImolaGP #f1 https://t.co/eWG5Q16iwW
Mercedes be like:#F1 #Formula1 #Formel1 #ImolaGP https://t.co/jNQ22PpIII
If you cause a red flag, the driver should lose their laptime imo
Cars trying to set lap times in quali sessionsWilliams:#ImolaGP https://t.co/1OzruMI76z
Cheeky red flag snooze. #ImolaGP https://t.co/VQAMEXb4nP
tHe PoRpOiSiNg On ThAt MeRc 😳^ how I imagine typing a tweet in the Mercedes would look#F1 #Imola #ImolaGP #Mercedes
Those were some nice fireworks💥 #F1 #Formula1 #ImolaGP #WTF1 https://t.co/gsVEpRxAaV
#F1 Williams at it again 📛#ImolaGP https://t.co/OaJqGvb6T6
Carlos Sainz after a every crash #ImolaGP https://t.co/iGfYHi5YPF
Rain #ImolaGP https://t.co/5gehX3Ijru
Vettel into Q3? The tide is turning at AMR #F1 #ImolaGP https://t.co/zKf7VXpPEa
Wow. That was close. Hamilton sneaks through to Q2 by just 0.004s #F1 #EmiliaRomagnaGP #Imola
Nico Rosberg propping up Lewis but holding back on comments about George sounds about right. He's already behind Valtteri as far as the 'best teammate' status is concerned. I think he's slipping into the 3rd and he doesn't like it 😂#F1 #Formula1 #ImolaGP #Imola #MercedesAMGF1
Stop the damn count! 🤯🙊#f1 #McLaren #Imola https://t.co/1pFJpstkyG
Picture of carbon brake explosion 💥 Albon managed to get to the pits! #ImolaGP #Albon #Williams https://t.co/LQy5F0rAk9
Sainz's side of the garage #ImolaGP #F1 https://t.co/kXb390p8FS
Charles: "Can I go to the toilet?"Race Engineer: "Yes you can, you have around 6 minutes."#ImolaGP
PAIN https://t.co/qIh27lcTQo
Carlos Sainz this season #ImolaGP https://t.co/DADZXw4Ruh
👊 “There is more to come” Fernando radios. #ImolaGP https://t.co/kxnyjp0xgV

Edited by Anurag C

