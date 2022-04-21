What do 2 more years of Carlos Sainz in Ferrari mean?

Ahead of the Imola GP, Ferrari announced that Carlos Sainz has signed a two-year contract extension with the team. In last year's season finale, Sainz drove a sensational race, achieving his fourth podium of the season and locking fifth in the drivers' standings, ahead of his team-mate. In his first year with F1's most successful team, the 27-year-old proved himself to be a consistent, reliable, and fast driver. The Spaniard is set to remain with Ferrari until the end of the 2024 season, with the team showing a great deal of faith in both their drivers, given that Charles Leclerc's contract expires the same year.

Carlos Sainz earlier held a 17-race point-scoring streak with Ferrari which came to a devastating end at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, where he suffered a DNF. His contributions to the development of the team and the car, and his ability to play the perfect team-mate to Leclerc, have been rewarded by the Prancing Horse. This should be a source of motivation for the Spaniard, who has had a rather underwhelming season so far. Sainz's new contract could crucially influence several factors in the sport.

Prospects of a world championship title improve for Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz is yet to win his first F1 race, but given the exceptional pace of Ferrari in 2022, the day does not seem too far before he gets on the top step of the podium. With Charles Leclerc leading the pack by a significant margin in the drivers' standings, the prospects for a world championship title look rather slim for the 27-year-old. So far, the Spaniard has been struggling, to say the least, with Ferrari's 2022 challenger.

Speculations suggest that he is likely to assume the role of a #2 driver in the team given his significant point gap to the Monegasque. Assuming this is the case, the two-year extension could have a significant impact on Sainz, who may find it easier to take some risks and big steps leaning on the confidence of the contract. Even if he does not make it this year, his secure place in the team will give him ample opportunities over the next two seasons to make his championship dreams come true. The security of a multi-year contract is expected to give Carlos Sainz the chance to focus on his driving rather than worrying about contracts and other matters.

Mick Schumacher would need to wait at least another two years for a seat at Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, who is currently part of the Ferrari Drivers Academy and in his second F1 season driving for Haas, is expected to be driving for Ferrari in the years to come. With both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc now locked with the team until the end of the 2024 season, however, fans will have to wait at least another two years to see the Schumacher name return to Ferrari. The Spaniard's continued partnership with Maranello means that the German will have to wait a few years before trying to emulate the unmatched success of his father Michael Schumacher.

This may not be terrible news for the junior Schumacher, given that he is still rather new to the sport and has plenty of experience to gain before stepping into the much-coveted Ferrari seat. Meanwhile, Haas finally seems to have a more competitive car this year than earlier, allowing the 23-year-old a chance to score his first points in F1. His teammate Kevin Magnussen scored the first points for the team since 2020, making it an achievable feat this season. The Dane currently stands ninth in the drivers' standings with a total of twelve points.

Promise of stability at Ferrari for the first time since 2015

Despite being the most successful and arguably the most famous team on the grid, Ferrari has not won a championship since 2007. With a strong start to the 2022 season and three consecutive podium finishes for the team so far, they certainly seem to be in a better place than before. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc managed to match each other's performances throughout the 2021 season, and while Leclerc is currently leading the standings, Sainz is not too far behind. A contract extension that now equally secures both drivers till the end of 2024, is likely to improve the relationship and dynamics between the two.

Leclerc and his former Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel did not seem to share the best off-track or on-track relationship. So the fact that Sainz and Leclerc get along well is largely beneficial to the team.

