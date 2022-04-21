Carlos Sainz signs a 2-year contract extension with Ferrari

Carlos Sainz has reportedly signed a two-year contract extension with Ferrari and is set to remain with the team until the end of 2024. The 27-year-old played a significant role in Ferrari's third-place finish in the constructors' standings last season and has been a real asset to the Prancing Horse since his very first year with the team.

As reported by Sky Sports, Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto claimed that the contract extension was a "natural step," given the faith the team has placed in the driver. He said:

“I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1 and so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos’ contract.”

Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts on the contract extension and how he feels about the confidence the team has shown in him, saying:

“I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for. And after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable. I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win.”

Meanwhile, Binotto spoke about the role Sainz is expected to play in the team and the expectations from the Spaniard in making Ferrari the championship-winners they once were. The Italian said:

“Together, we can aim for ambitious targets. And I’m sure that, along with Charles, he can play a significant part in fuelling the Ferrari legend and will write new chapters in the history of our team.”

The extension puts Sainz's remaining stay at Ferrari on par with his teammate Charles Leclerc, whose contract is also set to expire in the same year.

"He has proved to have the talent" - Ferrari team boss on Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz finished his first season with Ferrari on an absolute high with a fifth-place finish in the drivers' standings, ahead of both McLarens and his teammate. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto subsequently revealed that he has proven himself to secure his place in the team.

As reported by PlanetF1, Binotto praised the Spaniard's work ethic and the contributions he has had so far in the development of the team, saying:

“In his time so far with the team, he has proved to have the talent we expected from him, delivering impressive results and making the most of all opportunities. Outside the car, he is a hard worker with an eye for the smallest detail, which has helped the whole group to improve and progress.”

Sainz is currently third in the drivers' standings after suffering a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

