"Use this weekend as a booster" - Carlos Sainz's lesson learnt from disappointing outing at 2022 F1 Australian GP

Carlos Sainz says he learned valuable lessons from the 2022 Australian GP despite an early end to his race. The Ferrari driver believes the weekend will most likely help him be “more robust” in all aspects throughout the rest of the season: Speaking to RN365 following the race, Sainz said:

“The important thing is that I learned from it, [and] that we also learn as a team from it. To be more perfect, to be more strong, to be more robust in all the aspects, and keeping in mind that [there are] 20 races to go, that anything can happen. We can only use this weekend as a booster, to make sure that we learn from it and [that] we have [a] more perfect 20 races left.”

Carlos Sainz’s race was already comprised by the time he took to the grid for the Australian GP. A red flag in the Q3 had robbed him of a representative time, while a late mistake on his final run meant he only started in P9 while his teammate started on pole.

Carlos Sainz @Carlossainz55 Difficult to digest. Had to change the steering wheel before the start and the new one also had an issue, so the anti-stall was triggered. Trying to recover I made a mistake and that was it. Congrats to the team and to Charles. On to Imola.



On race start, issues with his steering wheel and the decision to start on the hard compound tire meant he rapidly lost positions at the start and eventually struggled to find grip. On lap three of the race while fighting to make up for lost positions, Sainz lost control of his Ferrari at turn 10 and beached himself in the gravel, forcing his early retirement.

The DNF capped off a disappointing weekend that further increased the gap between him and his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz believes 2022 Australian GP is one of the worst weekends of his F1 career

Carlos Sainz believes the 2022 Australian GP might be one of the worst, if not the worst weekends in seven-year-long F1 career. Despite seeming more comfortable with his F1-75 compared to teammate Charles Leclerc, Sainz missed out on a good result owing mostly to circumstances outside of his control.

When asked if he considered this weekend to be the worst of this career following the race, Sainz told RN365 the following:

“It’s a difficult one to answer, because I don’t remember exactly my other 100 and something races in Formula 1. So, it’s tricky to know if it’s the worst one, but it’s definitely a weekend [where] it looked like it was going well. It looked like I had [become] a lot more at home with the car, and [had been] putting together some strong laps during the weekend. [But then] everything turned out to be probably, yes, one of my most disappointing weekends in Formula 1.”

Carlos Sainz’s retirement from the Australian GP meant that his 17-race point-scoring streak finally came to an end. Considering his form throughout the previous seasons, however, the Spaniard will most likely bounce back and pose a threat to his teammate’s championship hopes.

Edited by Anurag C