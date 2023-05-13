"Like a knife through butter" - Max Verstappen would have beaten Sergio Perez in Miami irrespective of strategy

F1 pundit Peter Windsor has that even if Sergio Perez had started on hard tyres, it wouldn't have stopped Max Verstappen from winning the Miami GP last weekend.

The Dutch driver was in scintillating form at the Miami Autodrome and dominated despite starting from P9. He was on an alternate strategy compared to his teammate in the first stint but drove superbly on hard tyres to pass Perez.

During his live stream on YouTube, Windsor said:

"I tend to think, no, because I think Max was so good on the full tank on the hard tyres, just unbelievable.

"That was not an easy car to drive and yet he made it look 'Like a knife through butter' that was the amazing thing. When Perez is on new hards and Max is on old hards, Max is pulling away, what did that do to Checo's motivation."

Windsor added:

"Max was always quicker, lap for lap, fuel load for fuel load, tyre compound for tyre compound, then his teammate Sergio Perez around Miami as we kind of predicted. It's a Max Verstappen kind of circuit. Lots of medium-speed and some high-speed breaking. All the things he's very good at.

"I fear that Max Verstappen is destined to dominate for a long time" - Former F1 driver

Former Ferrari driver Giancarlo Fishichella compared Max Verstappen's talent to Michael Schumacher's and predicted the reigning world champion and Red Bull driver to dominate the sport.

He said:

"I raced against Schumacher and I think there is no one as strong as him in race management. He remains number one to this day. But if we talk about driving talent, Max is on the same level. I fear that Max is destined to dominate for a long time."

He continued:

"At the beginning, he used to crash and make some mistakes due to inexperience, while now he hardly ever makes a mistake. He has acquired an incredible consistency of performance, eliminating weaknesses.

"If we talk about precocity, considering what he has done and is doing at his age, he is even ahead of the greats of the past who preceded him. Only Charles Leclerc can be compared to him in this regard. And in any case, a driver like Verstappen is born once every 20 years."

It will be interesting to see if Max Verstappen will have the same kind of dominance as Michael Schumacher in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes