"Like your spatial awareness?" - Watch the hilarious exchange between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz while discussing F1 23 game driver ratings

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz recently had a humorous interaction while guessing their rating in the brand-new F1 23 game. Drivers have been guessing and revealing each other's ratings for several official F1 games now and this year was no different.

In the main YouTube video, there were many drivers who were guessing each other's ratings based on experience, pace, awareness, and racecraft. However, the interactions between the two Ferrari drivers were recently featured on F1's official Twitter page, where both were joking around while guessing each other's rating in the game.

When it came to guessing the awareness, Carlos Sainz made a cheeky comment on spatial awareness and crashing while laughing about whether it was only crashing in the race or in practice and qualifying as well. Though it is just speculation, this could be a small dig at how Charles Leclerc crashed in both practice and qualifying in the same corner at the Miami GP.

"Like your spatial awareness in the race, how many times you have crashed. In the race or...in practice and quali!" Sainz said.

There were several other hilarious moments shared by the Ferrari drivers as they both guessed each other's ratings and then revealed the actual ratings they have in the game.

Some of these ratings have increased from last year, while others have decreased. Of course, they are subject to change based on their performance in the latter stages of the season.

Charles Leclerc is keen on competing in Le Mans

Charles Leclerc was present with the Ferrari AF Corse Hypercar team, which raced in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans in the WEC. Ferrari managed to beat reigning world champion Toyota Gazoo Racing and win Le Mans after more than 58 years.

While speaking to Eurosport after the race, Leclerc mentioned how he too would love to race in Le Mans and in the WEC if and when he leaves F1.

"Why not? I would love to. It is an incredible event. For sure, one day in my life, I want to tick this box but when will it be? I don't know. Again, extremely proud of what Ferrari has done, it is crazy," he said.

"It feels absolutely amazing. Having a Ferrari winning is incredible on a return after so many years, so a very special edition. Unlucky for the second Ferrari, we had a small impact with a small rock on one radiator, so that made us lose a lot of time. But I am really happy that Ferrari won, it was an incredible experience," Charles Leclerc added.

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



"It’s an incredible event. For sure one day in my life I want to tick that box. When it will be I don’t know. I’m just extremely proud of what Ferrari has done today. It’s been crazy."… Charles Leclerc says he "would love to" take part in the 24h of Le Mans race himself one day."It’s an incredible event. For sure one day in my life I want to tick that box. When it will be I don’t know. I’m just extremely proud of what Ferrari has done today. It’s been crazy."… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Charles Leclerc says he "would love to" take part in the 24h of Le Mans race himself one day."It’s an incredible event. For sure one day in my life I want to tick that box. When it will be I don’t know. I’m just extremely proud of what Ferrari has done today. It’s been crazy."… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2NSLxL6c3D

Ferrari AF Corse's #51 car won the long and intense 24-hour race, which was driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, and former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

Poll : 0 votes