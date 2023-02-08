Logan Sargeant reveals his ‘greatest strength’ despite never racing in F1 before

Logan Sargeant, who is all set to make his Formula 1 debut in 2023, has stated that qualifying is his strongest attribute as a racing driver.

The 22-year-old spent the 2022 season in Formula 2 with Carlin Racing, where he took two pole positions, two wins, and two further podiums en route to finishing fourth in the standings.

Sargeant's performances helped him secure promotion to F1 as Williams Racing brought him in as Nicholas Latifi's replacement, making him the first American driver in the sport since Alexander Rossi in 2015.

Williams revealed the livery of their car, named FW45, for the 2023 Formula 1 season on Monday (February 6), and Sargeant, who was present at the event, interacted with the media on a host of topics.

When asked when he was particularly ‘good at’ in the car, Logan Sargeant said (via the official F1 website):

“I hope a bit of everything! But to be honest, I feel like qualifying is my bread and butter. It’s always been my favorite point of the weekend, when the car’s light, the new tires are on and it’s just a chance to lay it all on the line and give it absolutely everything."

"I would say that’s probably my biggest strength, that’s what I’ve always enjoyed the most, so I would probably start there.”

When asked about his characteristics as a person and as a racer, and how he would describe himself to fans, Logan Sargeant stated:

“I think I would describe myself as someone who has put in a lot of work and a lot of sacrifice. I moved to Europe at a young age to make this work and make this happen. Without going into too much detail, [I] just really… gave up a lot to have this opportunity, and I feel like I had a good junior career.”

Logan Sargeant predicts F1 to become 'the biggest' sport in the US

Despite never racing in Formula 1, the growing popularity of the sport, especially in his home country, has not been lost on Logan Sargeant.

The American rookie believes that F1 will soon overtake the likes of NASCAR and IndyCar to become the most popular sport in the USA. He said:

“It [Formula 1] seems almost as big as NASCAR and IndyCar, if not bigger. It’s hard to say without seeing the numbers. But it seems like it’s pretty popular and that’s a positive. But I think with the way the sport is going in America, it will, if it’s not already, it will be the biggest here shortly.”

Poll : 0 votes