"LOL well that was short lived": Fans react as Alex Palou-Max Verstappen at Red Bull rumors quashed

Alex Palou was speculated to have been on the radar of Red Bull to partner up with Max Verstappen, but another report has dismissed such rumors. Now, have fans have added their say on the IndyCar champion's future.

Palou has often flirted with the idea of moving to F1. He used to race in the junior categories in Europe before moving to the United States full-time.

Though it did not take long for Palou to make his mark in IndyCar, he initially talked up a possible move to F1 with McLaren. He then signed a contract with the British team, but later backed out when Oscar Piastri was signed by the Papaya squad, leading to a lawsuit filed against him by the team.

With the lawsuit still standing and the F1 ship seemingly having sailed, the rumors about Red Bull being interested in signing the Spaniard came out of the blue. However, this speculation was soon slashed, which led fans to joke about the situation on social media. One fan wrote:

"LOL well that was short lived. Won’t see the 24-0 masterclass from Max on Palou."

ᴛʜᴏʀꜱᴛᴀᴘᴘᴇɴ⚡️ @thorstappen LOL well that was short lived Won’t see the 24-0 masterclass from Max on Palou

"Shocking 😂," one fan wrote.

"Embarrassing 🤣," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others shared how Red Bull has a vast pool of drivers and should give them a chance.

"Good. Give Yuki his fair chance," one netizen wrote.

"Why go for Palou when you have Lawson and Hadjar?" another netizen wrote.

"To be honest, I would rather have him than Lawson/Tsunoda/Hadjar/Lindblad," a third netizen wrote.

Alex Palou joined IndyCar in 2020 and moved to Chip Ganassi Racing in the following year, when he claimed his maiden championship. 2025 marked his fourth title in the series.

Alex Palou's employer doesn't think a move to Red Bull is on the cards for the Spaniard

Alex Palou celebrating his fourth IndyCar championship victory after the 2025 Portland Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alex Palou has achieved vast success with Chip Ganassi Racing in the IndyCar realm. Moreover, he recently won his fourth championship in the series, that too in dominant fashion, two races before the season wrapped up.

The Spaniard has been the sole driver to achieve the feat of claiming the title twice before the season ends in the past 20 years, showcasing his prowess behind the wheel. With him squashing worries about his oval track record and winning the Indy 500 earlier in the year, CGR team owner, Chip Ganassi, asserted during the last race IndyCar weekend that his star driver is enjoying himself in the series and is on a long-term contract.

"Alex will be the first to tell you he is enjoying himself here. He likes it. He’s on a long-term contract now. He’s happy. He’s got his family here in Indianapolis. He tells me he couldn’t be happier doing what he’s doing, so I take him at his word," he said as quoted by Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

The chances of Alex Palou switching racing disciplines to F1 with Red Bull seem minimal amid the current trends within the sport.

