"Look at what they’ve done" - Red Bull dominance proves farcical nature of cost cap, says Eddie Jordan

Red Bull's dominance early in the 2023 season proves the farcical nature of the cost cap, according to former motorsport team owner Eddie Jordan.

The new regulations were put in place to have a more restrictive development path and have a reduced spending budget to converge the field . However, the first two seasons of the new regulations and cost cap have not really resulted in a converged field.

On the contrary, Red Bull have a dominant lead at the front of the grid with everyone else playing catchup. When asked about the new regulations, Jordan was not too complimentary of the regulations and cost cap. Talking about the current ecosystem where Red Bull hold the edge over everybody else, Jordan called the regulations a farce.

In his view, teams will always find a way to circumvent restrictions. Jordan told London Luxury Afloat as he opened the 2023 event:

“I think the cost cap is a farce. Nowadays, if you give somebody a rule, they will get around it. If you push a set of rules in front of a person, they are there to be circumvented. I don’t understand the cost cap because I think it is virtually impossible to police."

He added:

"So, I can’t answer to whether it was unfair on Red Bull other than the fact that it didn’t have the desired effect because now look at what they’ve done. I think it is such a big ask to see how anyone is going to compete with Red Bull.”

Red Bull dominance a result of poor job by competitors

It might be a bit unfair to put all the blame on cost cap and regulations, as Red Bull's competitors have messed up big time. Both Ferrari and Mercedes' car concepts have proved to be no match for Red Bull as Max Verstappen has continued to dominate.

Moreover, both Mercedes and Ferrari were confident to continue with the same concept this year with the optimism that they could bridge the gap on the Austrian team.

It's safe to say that the regulations and cost cap have not had the desired effect. However, it also cannot be denied that Mercedes and Ferrari, the two prime competitors of Red Bull, have a mountain to climb to bridge the cap on the leaders.

