Ferrari F1 team dropped the first look of their team kits for the 2025 season earlier today, modeled by their drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The scarlet team's kit has their signature red as their base color, along with easy-to-spot logos of their sponsors including HP, IBM, Shell, CEVA Logistics and UniCredit, their recently signed partner for the upcoming season. The arms feature logos of companies like Pirelli, Peroni, Richard Mille, and AWS, amongst others.

The drivers would be wearing the kit, during their time on the track, when they would be out of their racing suits. Ferrari shared two images to their X account featuring Leclerc and Hamilton, showing off the kit from different angles.

This led to fans of the Italian team taking to the comments to share their thoughts on the 2025 look.

"Looking immaculate," described a fan.

"Too much Aura," one fan wrote.

Other fans talked about their desire to have their very own kits for the team.

"When can i buy?" a fan asked.

"Stop teasing and start SELLING I beg 🙏🏼❤️💛," another pleaded.

"I NEEEEED ITTTTTTT," another fan said.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have completed their initial testing sessions with the SF-23, Ferrari's 2023 car, in Fiorano and Barcelona over the last month. They will now drive the team's 2024 car in a Pirelli test at the Circuit de Catalunya this week, before the team's livery is revealed on February 18 at the F1 75 event.

The team's 2025 car will make its debut the next day at the Maranello track before they are taken to Bahrain for pre-season testing. The two drivers will get an opportunity to drive the SF-25 before the season begins in Melbourne, Australia, in March.

F1 pundit says Ferrari will expect Lewis Hamilton to ace the car by the third race of the season

Lewis Hamilton drives on the track during the first day of tests as a Ferrari driver at the Fiorano Circuit in Maranello, Italy, on January 22, 2025 - Source: Getty

F1 pundit Martin Brundle described what Ferrari will be expecting out of their newest addition, given his years of experience in the sport. He stated that Lewis Hamilton would not be able to give excuses regarding his performance and probably have to prove himself after the first two or three races of the season. Brundle said:

“He’s got to do that. He’s got to use his experience...There are no excuses at this level for anybody, even the rookies, but you might give the rookies half a season to get their act together, maximum."

“They will expect somebody like Lewis to have aced the people around him and the car within two or three races, to be honest." he added, via PlanetF1.

Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari after completing his 12th season with Mercedes in 2024. Last year, he achieved two wins, and five podiums, scoring 223 points and finishing 7th in the standings.

