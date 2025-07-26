  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lewis Hamilton
  • "Looks like Fernando Alonso still bribing people against Lewis Hamilton": Fans react as the Spaniard's client lashes out at Ferrari driver

"Looks like Fernando Alonso still bribing people against Lewis Hamilton": Fans react as the Spaniard's client lashes out at Ferrari driver

By Devang Chauhan
Published Jul 26, 2025 07:35 GMT
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari during Sprint Qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix- Source: Getty

F1 fans were left raging after Kick Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto lashed out at Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton during the only Free Practice session at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix. It was a challenging day for the British driver around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, as he struggled with rear locking and instability in both sessions.

Ad

The seven-time F1 world champion and his teammate, Charles Leclerc, were both running the upgraded rear suspension during the weekend. The Brit was able to lean on the new part and was just a couple of tenths behind the Monegaque on the track.

During the only Free Practice session of the weekend, Hamilton found himself facing the ire of the young Brazilian's rant as the former was running slowly during the Eau Rouge section of the track.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The moment caused Bortoleto, who is managed by Aston Martin driver and two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso, to take evasive action and complain on the team radio, saying:

“Mate, what the f**k is Hamilton doing? He’s always in the middle of the track.”
Ad

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the rookie's outburst and even took shots at Fernando Alonso on X, with one fan claiming:

"Looks like Alonso still bribing people against Hamilton 🤣"
"Wee guy should worry about his own positioning (usually the back of the grid)"
Ad
"Shut up, Gabriel, you weren’t on a flying lap, if anything, YOU were impeding," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"Alonso has clearly been teaching Bortoleto his ways," wrote a fan.
"Alonso is his manager…..case closed," mentioned another.
"He attends the Alonso school of hateration," wrote another.

Gabriel Bortoleto finished the Sprint shootout in P10 while Lewis Hamilton could only manage a P18 after spinning on his final lap.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his SQ1 exit in Spa Sprint Shootout

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was unsure of the reason for his rear locking on his final lap in the SQ1 session, which hampered him in the sprint shootout.

As per F1.com, the 40-year-old analyzed his P18 finish and said:

"It’s been a challenging day overall, with limited time to properly evaluate the upgrades before qualifying. I was on a strong lap when I suddenly had a big rear lock-up, which caught me off guard.
Ad
"We’re not entirely sure what triggered it, but we’ll go through the data with the team tonight and aim to make the most of what we’ve learned ahead of tomorrow."

Lewis Hamilton will have opportunities to make up ground in the 14-lap sprint race around the seven-kilometer circuit and would hope to bring in some points finish before heading into the all-important qualifying session.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications