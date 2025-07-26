"Looks like Fernando Alonso still bribing people against Lewis Hamilton": Fans react as the Spaniard's client lashes out at Ferrari driver

F1 fans were left raging after Kick Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto lashed out at Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton during the only Free Practice session at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix. It was a challenging day for the British driver around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, as he struggled with rear locking and instability in both sessions.The seven-time F1 world champion and his teammate, Charles Leclerc, were both running the upgraded rear suspension during the weekend. The Brit was able to lean on the new part and was just a couple of tenths behind the Monegaque on the track.During the only Free Practice session of the weekend, Hamilton found himself facing the ire of the young Brazilian's rant as the former was running slowly during the Eau Rouge section of the track.The moment caused Bortoleto, who is managed by Aston Martin driver and two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso, to take evasive action and complain on the team radio, saying:“Mate, what the f**k is Hamilton doing? He’s always in the middle of the track.”F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the rookie's outburst and even took shots at Fernando Alonso on X, with one fan claiming:&quot;Looks like Alonso still bribing people against Hamilton 🤣&quot;&quot;Wee guy should worry about his own positioning (usually the back of the grid)&quot;&quot;Shut up, Gabriel, you weren’t on a flying lap, if anything, YOU were impeding,&quot; said a fan.Here are some more reactions:&quot;Alonso has clearly been teaching Bortoleto his ways,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Alonso is his manager…..case closed,&quot; mentioned another.&quot;He attends the Alonso school of hateration,&quot; wrote another.Gabriel Bortoleto finished the Sprint shootout in P10 while Lewis Hamilton could only manage a P18 after spinning on his final lap.Lewis Hamilton reflects on his SQ1 exit in Spa Sprint ShootoutFerrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was unsure of the reason for his rear locking on his final lap in the SQ1 session, which hampered him in the sprint shootout.As per F1.com, the 40-year-old analyzed his P18 finish and said:&quot;It’s been a challenging day overall, with limited time to properly evaluate the upgrades before qualifying. I was on a strong lap when I suddenly had a big rear lock-up, which caught me off guard.&quot;We’re not entirely sure what triggered it, but we’ll go through the data with the team tonight and aim to make the most of what we’ve learned ahead of tomorrow.&quot;Lewis Hamilton will have opportunities to make up ground in the 14-lap sprint race around the seven-kilometer circuit and would hope to bring in some points finish before heading into the all-important qualifying session.