“Looks like Logan Sargeant can’t even handle the safety car”: F1 world reacts to big crash ahead of Italian GP

Formula 1 witnessed an unusual sight ahead of the first Free Practice (FP1) session at Monza. This race incident has prompted some funny fan reactions against former Williams driver Logan Sargeant.

The legendary driver Bernd Maylander was behind the wheel of the F1 Aston Martin safety car at Monza. Dubbed the 'Temple of Speed,' the Italian circuit is notorious for its high-speed corners. While going through the iconic Parabolica turn ahead of the start/finish straight, Maylander lost control of his car, eventually leading to a major shunt on the tire barrier.

Although the crash was described as a high-speed one, both the driver and passenger remained unscathed. A Red Bull Racing fan shared an image of the incident on X. Here's a look at the post, captioned:

"RED FLAG: The safety car has ended up in the barrier at Parabolica"

However, this one-off incident has garnered funny reactions from the Formula 1 community, with several jokingly questioning whether Logan Sargeant was driving the Aston Martin safety car (The US-based racer had major crashes in Japan and the Netherlands this season).

"Looks like Logan Sargeant can’t even handle the safety car," a fan wrote, replying to the aforementioned X post.

"Good to see Sargent landed on his feet with the new gig," another fan commented.

"Logan Sargeant got a new job; he is now the driver of the safety car," a fan replied sarcastically.

"Is Logan the new safety car driver?" another fan added, jokingly.

"Red flag out. Logan Sargeant to be deployed on track till safety car is cleared," a fan responded.

"Please put Vettel in safety car," another fan replied, praising the former F1 world champion and ex-Aston Martin driver.

"Logan remains a talented driver" - Williams F1 team principal James Vowles comments on Sargeant's mid-season exit

Despite scoring points during his debut season (2023) in Formula 1, Logan Sargeant was unable to carry the momentum this year. Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Williams F1 decided to part ways with the young American driver.

With just nine races remaining in the season, the iconic British outfit has replaced Sargeant with Williams Racing Driver Academy driver Franco Colapinto.

The move to change drivers could have been the result of Sargeant's crashes in Japan and the Netherlands, as well as his DNFs in Miami and Canada. Although the decision was a tough one, team principal James Vowles explained why it was necessary for Williams in the official press release.

“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season. We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle," He clarified.

"We want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude. Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future," Vowles futher added, praising Sargeant.

As for Logan Sargeant's 2024 season, the closest he came to scoring a point was at the British Grand Prix (11th place).

