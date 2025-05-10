Lucas di Grassi makes major Formula E vs. F1 claim regarding Monaco

Lucas di Grassi made a big claim in the debate between Formula E and Formula One, in terms of which competition is more technologically advanced than the other. Di Grassi, who spent some time in F1 and has been with Formula E for the past decade and more, shared his belief that electric vehicles have now reached a point in their development where they are faster than the F1 cars, specifically at a street track like Monaco.

The Lola Yamaha driver spoke to SoyMotor last Friday before the Monaco ePrix where he shared that the technology of Formula E is set to surpass F1 in the Monaco qualifying. After the publication tweeted the quote, di Grassi picked it up earlier on Saturday and shared it on his X (formerly Twitter) account, doubling down on his claims. He wrote:

"Yes. Formula E has the technology to be faster than F1 in Monaco Qualifying now."

In the complete interview with the publication, Lucas di Grassi was asked if he felt that the sport is having trouble being accepted by European fans, to which he replied [via Soy Motor]:

"I agree with that, in part. I think there's a barrier for traditional fans to become Formula E fans, but I think it's only when Formula E goes faster than Formula 1. Formula E has the technology to be faster than Formula 1, tomorrow. When they do, I think it will change the sport a lot, and one of my dreams would be to make Formula E faster than Formula 1, at least on one lap."

The 40-year-old competed in F1 during the 2010 season, driving for the Virgin Racing team. Out of the 18 races he entered in the season, he didn't start one of them and failed to finish eight of them, including the Monaco Grand Prix. Unfortunately, he finished the season taking no points from his first and final year in the sport.

Lucas di Grassi has been with Formula E since the sport's inception in 2014. Over that time, he has achieved 13 race wins, as well as 40 podium finishes, and is the 2017 title winner. The Brazilian has driven for the Audi, Rokit Venturi, and Mahindra teams before joining Lola Yamaha this year.

"I think it has to do with ageing": Lucas di Grassi comments on Lewis Hamilton's recent struggles

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

In Lewis Hamilton's debut season with Ferrari, he's been having trouble getting strong finishes, and Lucas di Grassi believes that the issue might be age-related. The Brazilian, who is the same age as Hamilton, shared that age is one of many factors that might be holding the Briton back, including his hunger for another title, as well as how comfortable he is.

"I think it has to do with aging, but it also has to do with how hungry he is," Di Grassi told RacingNews365.

"How many millions he has in the bank account, how much he really wants a title, is he able to compromise his whole life now the way he used to when he wanted his first title, how much time he spent on the simulator?"

"I think there is a lot of things, yes. And I think age and progress in the career is part of this, right?"

During the 2010 season that Lucas di Grassi raced in F1, Lewis Hamilton scored 240 points to finish fourth in the overall drivers' standings, 20 places ahead of the future Formula E champion.

