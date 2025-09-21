  • home icon
  • "Lucky Ba***rd": Toto Wolff sends a heartwarming gift to James Vowles as Carlos Sainz secures first Williams podium for the team principal

"Lucky Ba***rd": Toto Wolff sends a heartwarming gift to James Vowles as Carlos Sainz secures first Williams podium for the team principal

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:39 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Practice - Source: Getty
Toto Wolff, Executive Director of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team and James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams - Source: Getty

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, had an interesting way to congratulate his former companion, James Vowles, after Carlos Sainz's Azerbaijan GP podium. After the race, Wolff sent a goodie bag with a "lucky ba***rd" greeting to Vowles, the Williams team principal.

The Azerbaijan GP race weekend has been a topsy-turvy one for Williams as Alex Albon failed to pick up a point, whereas Carlos Sainz picked up his first-ever podium for his new team. The Spanish driver who arrived from Ferrari this year qualified in P2 on Saturday and went on to clinch the podium on Sunday.

Sainz finished the race behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell, and handed Vowles his first podium as a team principal. As the race got over, Vowles received a heartwarming gift from Wolff, his former colleague at Mercedes.

Sending him a goodie bag, Wolff wrote,

"Lucky bas**rd. Congrats on your first podium as a TP (Team Principal)."
James Vowles left Mercedes at the end of 2022 to take charge of Williams as its team principal. The Briton was the head of strategy at Mercedes, and this was when he worked with Toto Wolff.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli finished the race in P4, ahead of Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson. Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda came home in P6, while Lando Norris crossed the finish line in P7. Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar wrapped up the top 10 positions, respectively.

James Vowles let his feelings known after Carlos Sainz's podium

After Carlos Sainz's podium, James Vowles shared his thoughts in an interview post-race. Speaking to DAZN, the Williams boss stated that Sainz trusted him last year, and it finally paid off at Baku this weekend.

Carlos Sainz, James Vowles, and Alexander Albon and the Williams team celebrate during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty
"He trusted me a year ago, and seeing what that podium has meant for him and for the team is the reward."
Thanks to the podium, Carlos Sainz improved in the Drivers' Championship. He is currently in P12 with 31 points after 17 races and three sprints. His teammate, Alex Albon, is in P8 with 70 points. Williams are in P5 with 101 points in the Constructors' Championship.

Oscar Piastri continues to lead the Drivers' Championship with 324 points, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris, who is in P2 with 299 points. McLaren leads the Constructors' Championship as well with 623 points.

Sabyasachi Biswas

