“Mad lad actually did it” - Fans react as Jeremy Clarkson keeps his word and brings boatloads of beers for Alpine F1 team

British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson kept his promise by delivering a tractor full of beers to the Alpine F1 team.

During the Monaco Grand Prix, Clarkson promised to buy the entire team beers if Esteban Ocon, who qualified fourth for the race, managed to get himself on the podium.

Clarkson, who is well known as the host of Top Gear, has an affinity for Alpine as their base is located close to his farm in Oxfordshire.

"Come on Alpine, I'll buy you all a pint if you get a podium here," he had tweeted.

Ocon had a good weekend in Moncao and converted his good qualifying session into a P3 finish in the race. Clarkson gifted the team beers of his own brand, Hawkstone, and delivered them via a tractor.

Alpine took to Twitter to share the news, along with a few images.

"Delivering on his word. Cheers for the beers, Jeremy Clarkson," they tweeted.

In a video, Clarkson expressed his delight in keeping his promise as he thoroughly enjoyed watching the Monaco GP.

“Thank you very much for having us here today, delighted to be giving you this beer because it was a hell of a race, a hell of a result, great fun to watch sitting at home,” he said.

F1 fans on social media were quick to react to Clarkson's gesture. One fan expressed surprise that he kept his promise.

"Mad lad actually did it," a fan said.

Another fan took the opportunity to take a dig at Ferrari by equating Clarkson's tractor with the Ferrari SF1000.

"Nicely done sir, and you even showed up in the Ferrari SF1000," a fan joked.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"This weekend, it's been an awesome one" - Esteban Ocon after P3 finish at Monaco GP

Esteban Ocon's P3 finish at the 2023 Monaco GP gave Alpine their first podium since the 2021 Qatar GP, when Fernando Alonso had finished P3. After the race, Ocon expressed delight at the result and stated that the podium finish boosted the team's morale.

"There's reason to be optimistic that this is a genuine improvement in pace. The Alpine's been a bit inconsistent but even before its upgrade, there'd been some little glimpses of form. It's sort of snapping at the heels of Mercedes-Ferrari, the tail end of that group there from time-to-time and maybe it can get amongst it, that'd be great to see if could do not. We'll get a proper read on that in Barcelona, a more demanding track," he opined.

Ocon is currently ninth in the Drivers' Championship with 25 points, one spot and 10 points ahead of his teammate, Pierre Gasly.

