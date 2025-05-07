Major boost for Ferrari, Mercedes and others as FIA president looks to axe “headache” F1 system

In what could be a relief for rich teams like Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull, the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has been reportedly contemplating to scrap the cost cap rule. He argued that the cost cap is becoming a headache for the FIA and is beginning to question the relevance of the rule.

The cost cap was introduced in 2021 with the idea of leveling the playing field for all 10 teams. The FIA set a fixed amount limit for all teams to spend in a span of a single season. In the past few years, the cap has promoted financial stability and portability for smaller teams, such as Haas and Williams.

However, wealthier teams like Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull were hit by the cost cap, which currently stands at $140 million per season. The low cash in hand kept these richer teams from bringing in aggressive upgrades in order to improve performance.

Meanwhile, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has reportedly softened his stand on the cost cap regulation. He insists that it's becoming a headache for FIA. Speaking to AP, he said,

"I’m looking at the cost cap, and it’s just giving the FIA a headache. So what’s the point of it? I don’t see the point. I really don’t."

Ben Sulayem's tenure as FIA president is set to end later in the year, but his views on cost caps could be a boost for wealthier teams. If the restrictions are lifted, especially in 2026, when engine regulations will be overhauled, richer teams will have more money to spend on upgrades and other necessary facilities.

Interestingly, the FIA president's comments come after a controversial protest by Red Bull, who alleged George Russell of Mercedes broke rules under yellow flags. While their protest was rejected, McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, suggested that the FIA should seize monetary fines for failed appeals and deduct them from their cost cap to discourage teams from throwing wild accusations at rivals.

Ferrari team boss offers sneak peek on upcoming Imola upgrade

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur at F1 Grand Prix Of Miami - Sprint - Source: Getty

Amid a turbulent season, Ferrari will reportedly bring an upgrade package to Imola to resolve issues with the 2025 challenger, SF-25. However, team principal Fred Vasseur is keeping his expectations realistic, as he believes the upgrade is small and it alone isn't enough to transform the car.

Talking to Planet F1, he said,

“There will be updates for Imola, but it’s not just about development. It’s about finding the best compromise with this car. We definitely have a small step planned for Imola, then another one for Barcelona, but the most important thing is to put everything together. Imola will likely suit us better than Miami, because we struggle a lot in low-speed corners."

Ferrari remains P4 in the constructors' championship with 94 points in six races.

