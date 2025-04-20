Major engine changes could be on the way for the 2026 F1 regulations

F1 could ditch its initial plans of having a 50/50 split between combustion engines and battery for the 2026 engine regulations. Formula One Management and the FIA had announced the new engine regulations a few years back, which focused on the electrification of the key components of the power units.

The current Turbo-Hybrid power units, which were introduced in 2014, became too expensive for the manufacturers and even drove away some big names like Honda and Renault.

But the new engine regulations will have a 50/50 split between the combustion engine and the battery, bringing back Honda and getting big names like Audi and General Motors involved. However, after some recent tests, the big issue of not enough harvesting of the energy sent some shockwaves in the paddock.

As per The Race, F1 will meet next weekend to discuss the possibility of moving away from the 50/50 split and moving towards a reported 64/36 in favor of the ICE, while also reducing the use of 350 KW of energy to 200 kW.

The concern regarding harvesting was brought up after it was simulated that the 350 kW of energy could be drained midway through the straight in Monza. Although, the limit of 200 kW could hinder the F1 cars from accelerating better out of the corners, it would provide better consistency throughout the lap, similar to its sister series, Formula E.

A meeting between the FOM, manufacturers, and the FIA was held in Bahrain last week to ditch the regulations altogether and move towards the V10 engines in the future. However, it was unanimously decided to progress with the 2026 engine regulations with possible plans for V10s later.

F1 CEO backs the 2026 engine regulations amid talks of V10s

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that he believed that the extension of the current engine regulations would be "totally wrong" due to the efforts already involved in the 2026 engine change.

Speaking with Motorsport, the former Ferrari team boss shared his insight and said:

“Someone tried to push for an extension of the current regulations - that would have been totally wrong. We must respect those who’ve invested heavily in this complex and costly project – changing the rules now would send the wrong message. Questioning previous decisions on power units would be a huge mistake.”

He also spoke about the possibility of one team dominating the next regulations and added:

“We all need to think strategically. Having one dominant team for too long is bad for everyone. Our sport is growing incredibly and has become a global benchmark. We should be proud of that – but also cautious.”

It has been heavily reported that Mercedes F1 has been leading the race in development of next year's engine regulations and could emerge as the dominant force similar to 2014.

