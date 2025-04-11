Major reshuffle at Aston Martin as senior personnel departs

Aston Martin's Dan Fallows is reportedly all set to leave the British team in the near future amid a major reshuffle to the management team of the Silverstone-based outfit. Fallows had been moved over to the role of chief engineer at the team's Performance Technologies wing in 2024, following the arrival of Adrian Newey.

Fallows took over the role of technical director at Aston Martin in 2023, and led the development of the AMR24 and AMR25 cars. After a poor outing for the team last season, the Briton was removed from his role, and given a new responsibility at the advanced technologies division of the team.

His removal from the role had also coincided with the arrival of Adrian Newey, who has taken over as managing technical partner and stakeholder at the team. Enrico Cardile is also set to arrive from Ferrari to serve as the Chief Technical Officer in July 2025.

Fallows had also worked closely with Newey during his time at Red Bull, serving in his capacity of head of aerodynamics, and the two were expected to be working together amid the reunion. But now, multiple reports have suggested that Fallows is expected to leave the Aston Martin group all together in the coming days.

While the reason for his departure is still unknown, and the group has not even made an official announcement yet, PlanetF1 has reported that the relationship between Fallows and Newey had deteriorated during the former's last years at Red Bull, and this may have played a part in the 51-year-old's initial departure from the F1 team. However, the AM24's lack of competitiveness at the top end of F1 in 2024 is being touted as the main reason for Fallows' sacking.

The British team's top management still remains in strong shape even amid the reshuffle, with Adrian Newey having arrived to lend his expertise and ease the job of Team Principal and Group CEO Andy Cowell. Newey is expected to have a big role in designing the 2026 Aston F1 challenger, amid the regulation changes that are set to kick in starting next season.

Ferrari dispute has delayed the move of Aston Martin’s new Chief Technical Officer

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Enrico Cardile’s move to Aston Martin as Chief Technical Officer has been delayed by over six months after Ferrari won a court case in March, resulting in the Italian engineer being obliged to serve a full year of gardening leave. The 50-year-old will now begin his duties at Aston Martin on July 18 of this year.

Cardile had previously worked at Ferrari as Head of Chassis development, but left the role in July 2024. It was subsequently announced by Aston Martin that he would be joining its F1 operation as Chief Technical Officer, at the start of 2025.

But the Ferrari team took Cardile to court in Modena, Italy, stating that a year-long gardening leave was applied in his contract. Ferrari issued a statement after the courts upheld its appeal, which read:

"With reference to the recent news regarding the timing of Enrico Cardile's arrival at Aston Martin, Ferrari clarifies that a few weeks ago the Court of Modena, upholding the requests of the Company, ordered Enrico Cardile to immediately cease any form of collaboration with Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team until next July 18th." [via Sky Sports]

The statement further added that the court's judgement also noted that Cardile was "already violating the non-compete commitment with Ferrari". Aston Martin, on its part, simply stated that this was a matter between Cardile and Ferrari and have offered no further comment.

