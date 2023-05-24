Major worry for Ferrari as Carlos Sainz suffers an injury in a charity football match

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz recently participated in the 2023 World Stars football match, which took place in Monaco ahead of the Grand Prix. Unfortunately, the Spaniard suffered an injury while playing. Hence, there are a few questions about whether Sainz will be able to race in the Monaco GP or not.

While playing in the charity football match, Carlos Sainz was taken off the pitch at around the one-hour mark. He was seen sitting on the bench while several medical team members were tending to him.

Sainz's right thigh area was completely wrapped and he was also seen applying ice to his ankle area as well. It was obvious that the Spaniard was worried as he was not sure whether the injury will affect his race or not.

If Carlos Sainz is unable to drive in the Monaco GP, Ferrari will have to either place Robert Shwartzman or Antonio Giovinazzi, their reserve drivers, in one of the toughest races in the F1 calendar.

The charity match also featured other F1 drivers like Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, and Pierre Gasly. Even the CEO of the sport, Stefano Domenicali, was on the team.

On the opposing team, there were several famous athletes, including multiple Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and, weirdly enough, former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

F1 pundit feels Carlos Sainz is less intuitive than Charles Leclerc

F1 pundit Mark Hughes feels Carlos Sainz is still not close to his teammate Charles Leclerc in terms of pace and performance. Even though Sainz is ahead of Leclerc in the drivers' championship, he is not having the best of seasons in F1.

Speaking on The Race F1 podcast, Hughes explains how the SF-23 is somewhat preventing both Ferrari drivers from performing. He said:

"It's a bit disappointing, isn't it? As in, 22 and 21, he started a little bit on the back foot, but by this time in the previous seasons, he worked his way back on the pace. But there is something about this car which is preventing that."

The F1 pundit claimed that Carlos Sainz is less intuitive when compared to his teammate. He concluded:

"He says he understands it but is just finding it difficult to do. High-speed rear stability is the problem with his car, it's inconsistent downforce, so it is easily disturbed by difference in attitudes or roll, pitch, or wind, and he's less of an intuitive driver than Charles Leclerc."

Ever since the Spaniard joined Ferrari, he has been aiming to win the world championship. However, this could be a long shot, considering even Leclerc is unable to compete with Red Bull drivers at the moment.

