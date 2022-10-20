"Make sure we leave no stone unturned"- Lewis Hamilton details his role for Mercedes in 2023 F1 season 

Lewis Hamilton recently admitted that he has to try and motivate the team after what has been a below-par season for Mercedes. The German team is heading for its first winless season after putting together an almost decade-long winning streak.

This season, Mercedes' experiment with the no-sidepod design has seen Lewis Hamilton fall out of contention for the title very early in the season. While the car has shown improvement, it is still a step behind the others when it comes to challenging for wins.

Talking to motorsport.com, Lewis Hamilton stated that the poor showing had not impacted the motivation and the morale of the team. He said:

“For sure I’ve got to try and continue to get everybody up, make sure we leave no stone unturned so that next year, we arrive, and we can fight for positions that we deserve to be fighting for. I think what we always have to remember is this is a team, there are people at this team that have been here for over 20 years and delivered eight titles since I’ve been here, and more before. They know how to build a world championship fighting car.”

Lewis Hamilton further spoke about what the problems were with this car. He said he was hoping for a better season with the team next year. He said:

“I think for us we know what the problems are with this car. I believe that we as a team, we've not gone from being world champions to not being able to build a good car. I have no doubt that we'll have a better car next year. Whether or not we've rectified every issue that we have this year, we'll find out when we get there.”

Everyone will have to dig deeper: Lewis Hamilton

Reflecting on the season with Sky Sport F1's Naomi Schiff in Singapore, Lewis Hamilton admitted that he had mixed feelings about the way the season has gone so far. He said:

"From being here for such a long time, knowing how long it takes to change things, knowing how long the processes are, the decisions have to be actioned months in advance of the direction that you're going. You're continuously collating data and getting different bits of information that can alter those along the way."

Lewis Hamilton also showed confidence in Mercedes and was looking forward to a better future. He said:

"One thing is that I have 1,000 per cent confidence in my team. I would say just with how the rules are, I know it can be tough for everybody. Everyone is going to have to dig even deeper during these next six months, and it's not going to be easy, but I feel like everyone's up to the challenge, up to the task."

The 2022 F1 season is the first since the 2014 season where Lewis Hamilton is not in contention for the title going into the last race of the season.

