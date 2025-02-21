"Man knows he's washed": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's worrying admission after first run in Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton admitted that he needs to do a lot of work to adjust to the SF-25 before the 2025 season starts. However, fans reacted to the statement and highlighted worrying signs.

Scuderia Ferrari unleashed their 2025 season challenger SF-25 on February 19 at the Fiorano track, a day after the F175 grand event. Hamilton and Charles Leclerc took the new car for a spin and drove 200 km as part of the filming day process.

Both drivers were met with a rousing reception as Tifosi fans gathered outside the Fiorano track and cheered for the duo as they took the SF-25 for multiple spins around the lap.

Meanwhile, according to Autoracer, Hamilton had trouble adjusting to the car's setup. Apparently, the Brit asked for changes after his initial TPC test in older models. However, with SF-25, he continued to face issues.

Talking to Autoracer, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I’m not at the level I want yet, and I know it. Everything is different; I have to work on it a lot."

Meanwhile, fans apparently spotted some worrying signs behind the statement. In the comment section, many fans expressed concerns over the 40-year-old's debut year with Ferrari.

"Man knows he's washed," a fan said.

"The whole world loves Ferrari...and we all wish that...but these are just consumer statements...," another fan opined.

"Basically, he means he's like a second a lap slower than Charles. He's so washed," a user also commented.

A fan, meanwhile, also recalled his past struggles with Mercedes.

"He hasn't been at the level he wants for 3 seasons now," the fan said.

"Please don’t be washed; I’ve got my life on the line," another fan showed concern.

"Oh boy… this will be the excuse for the rest of the season," a user added.

Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut on March 16 at the Australian Grand Prix scheduled in Melbourne.

"I’m exactly where I am supposed to be" - Lewis Hamilton on being with Scuderia Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton Test For Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is confident ahead of his debut year with Scuderia Ferrari. Despite leaving Mercedes after 11 years, he is excited to be a part of the new group and is excited to achieve success together.

In an interview with F1 presenter Lawrence Barretto, Hamilton said:

"I genuinely feel like I’m exactly where I am supposed to be. I never thought in this part of my life I would have this excitement each day. I’m getting to work with a new group of people. I’m massively challenged with the hurdles that are ahead in terms of learning as fast as you can to be ready to fight for a championship." [via F1.com]

Despite the initial challenges of the SF-25, Lewis Hamilton is looking forward to achieving greater things with Ferrari.

