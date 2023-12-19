"Man thinks he's above it": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton absence in F1's 'Secret Santa' video

This Christmas season, F1 released its annual 'Secret Santa' video, with Lewis Hamilton opting not to participate in the activities. However, the seven-time champion's absence from the off-season festivities with his fellow drivers has left many fans puzzled.

Following the conclusion of the hectic season schedule, F1 drivers take part in the 'Secret Santa' shenanigans, where each driver has to randomly pick a fellow driver and gift a present. These activities keep fans entertained during the holiday season while drivers usually enjoy the banter of passing gifts to one another.

Expand Tweet

The Annual F1 Secret Santa tradition sees the involvement of the entire grid, except for Lewis Hamilton. The veteran Mercedes driver has not participated in the event for the past several years since his last appearance in 2017, for reasons known only to him.

Hamilton's absence from the end-of-season festivities didn't sit right with the fans, as they expressed their disappointment on social media. One user wrote on X (Formerly Twitter):

"19 drivers and 1 mysteriously missing. Man thinks he's above it."

Expand Tweet

Another user was curious to know the reason why Hamilton opted out of the Christmas tradition.

"Genuinely curious why lewis rarely do this kinda thing, sure he have his ways but no exchanging gifts?"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions to the Mercedes driver's absence:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton appears to be a reserved person but maintains amicable relationships with his gridmates. Hamilton participates in F1's 'Grill the Grid' challenges. He has also previously organized a dinner with the entire grid.

The 38-year-old made a rare appearance in the Secret Santa video back in 2017. Carlos Sainz gifted him a Christmas dog outfit along with a bling food bowl for his pet bulldog Roscoe. Former F1 driver Felipe Massa received a pair of shoes, a smoking pipe, and a manual for pensioners from the Mercedes ace.

Lewis Hamilton picks his 2023 season highlight

The Britcapped off his second straight winless season in 2023 but managed to grab a sensational pole position in the Hungarian GP weekend this year.

Dethroning Max Verstappen's Red Bull by 0.003s at the track he loves, Hamilton chose the moment as his season highlight.

“I think obviously Budapest was the highlight, a track that I love and somehow dethrone the Red Bull for a single moment gave us a lot of hope. And that knowing that if we just keep pushing we may get there," Hamilton was quoted as saying by RacingNews365.com

It was Hamilton's record ninth pole position at the Hungaroring and his first in the last two years.