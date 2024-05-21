"Man want all the smoke, but let him cook": Fans react to McLaren boss Zak Brown's comments about Max Verstappen's success at Red Bull

F1 fans reacted to McLaren team boss Zak Brown's bold statement on Max Verstappen's dominance with Red Bull. He claimed that Verstappen cannot win titles with any other team than Red Bull.

Verstappen has been loyal to the Red Bull family ever since he joined the sport and got promoted to the Austrian team in 2016. In 2021, he valiantly raced against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to bag his first world championship. Following his first title, he began his dominance in F1 where he won almost every race and comfortably won the second and third titles in 2022 and 2023.

Speaking on Beyond the Grid podcast in May, Zak Brown claimed that several drivers on the current grid could win a world championship with Red Bull. While he praised Max Verstappen's talent and skill, he boldly stated that the Dutchman would not be able to win a title if he were to drive for any other team apart from Red Bull.

"I think there are six seven drivers on the grid that would be world champions in the Red Bull. And as great as Max is and he's one of the best ever, I don't think Max wins the World Championship today in any other car other than the Red Bull," Brown said (37:22)

Many fans were surprised to see Zak Brown's bold claim about Max Verstappen's dominant run with Red Bull. While some were simply in shock, others disagreed with McLaren's honcho.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Man want all the smoke, but let him cook," one fan wrote.

"Man does he ever stop waffling around" another exclaimed.

"No. I honestly think he’s the best on the grid," a follower disagreed.

Many fans pointed out the 2024 F1 Imola GP, where, despite having a great car, Lando Norris was unable to catch and overtake Max Verstappen. They discussed how the three-time world champion was able to beat a McLaren that was faster than his Red Bull. Some fans claimed that Verstappen would have won the Imola GP if he was in that McLaren.

"The McLaren was faster yesterday and Max still won," a fan boldly commented.

"Nah, he wins in a McLaren or a Ferrari too. If the RB was really that great, Checo would be on podium every race, and qualifying top 3, like he did last year. Max is just at the top of his game," another added.

"With that McLaren from yesterday he would have won the race. this is fact. you can hate him but he is the best on the grid RIGHT NOW," one chimed in.

Zak Brown believes Lando Norris is capable of challenging Max Verstappen with the right car

McLaren CEO Zak Brown claims Lando Norris has the minerals to challenge Max Verstappen or any other driver for the F1 world championship. Speaking to Beyond The Grid, he stated that though there is always room for improvement, he felt Norris was now ready to challenge his good friend Verstappen for the title, provided McLaren develops a decent car as well.

"I think you can always improve, whether you're racing driver or a CEO or whatever. So I think the minute you think I'm not improving, you're not being realistic with yourself. Do I think he's capable of winning races and competing for the World Championship now, once we give him a car that's capable of, you know, challenging Max or whoever that might be? Yes." Brown claimed.

"I think he is a world championship caliber driver now, but I'd like to think there's always room for improvement," he added.

After the Imola GP, Max Verstappen continues to lead the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with 161 points. Lando Norris is down in fourth with 101 points and is behind second-placed Charles Leclerc with 113 points and third-placed Sergio Perez with 107 points.