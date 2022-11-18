"Many drivers would kill to drive one race" - Nicholas Latifi looks back at his F1 career

Looking back at his three-year career in F1, Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi feels grateful for the opportunity. The Williams driver stated that although he is a bit disappointed, at the same time he feels privileged to be a part of F1 for three long years.

He believes that it's difficult to get into the sport, and his time has been a golden opportunity for him. He said this during a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Sportskeeda was present:

"Many drivers would kill to drive one race, let alone, three years in F1, so I'm very grateful for that and just looking to enjoy it as much as I can."

Williams announced earlier in the season that Nicholas Latifi will not be a part of their team from the 2023 season. The apparent reason is the performance he has given since his debut. Latifi made his racing debut with Williams in 2020 and has been in 60 race starts so far.

However, in a span of three years, he only scored nine total points. At one point this year, he was even pushed back to 21st on a 20-driver grid as Nyck de Vries scored more points than him in one race (when he replaced Alex Albon at the 2022 Italian GP).

Nicholas Latifi would still want to continue in F1 despite the low chances

Nicholas Latifi's exit from Williams reflects his exit from Formula 1 since he has no chance of a contract with any team for the upcoming season. Latifi revealed that he is aware of the situation, however, being in F1 is the Canadian's goal.

The 27-year-old driver stated that even after driving the final race of the season, he would still love to be on the grid, but the possibility of that is quite low. Latifi stated:

"Coming into the race, for sure it's a bit sad, and then disappointing. I mean, I would love to continue on in Formula 1. I mean, that's my goal. That's where I want to be. But it's looking obviously, like, it's not going to be the case."

Nicholas Latifi is in a similar situation to Daniel Ricciardo, who is also without a seat for the upcoming 2023 season. However, the Australian is expected to make a comeback in the 2024 season.

Along with Nicholas Latifi and Daniel Ricciardo, many other faces will not be seen in the upcoming season. Haas recently revealed Mick Schumacher's replacement in the team, and Sebastian Vettel will be leaving the helmet post this season. The upcoming season will see a lot of changes and will open up a possibility for even more intense battles.

