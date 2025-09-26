Marc Marquez reacts as Lewis Hamilton shares health update about his dog Roscoe

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 26, 2025 13:18 GMT
F1 British Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty
F1 British Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

MotoGP legend Marc Marquez has shared his reaction to Lewis Hamilton's latest update about his dog Roscoe, who is currently under medical supervision. The Ferrari F1 driver has asked his fans to keep the bulldog in their prayers, as he is currently in a coma.

Ad

Hamilton shared on Thursday that his four-legged friend Roscoe is at the hospital, as he asked his fans to pray for his well-being. On Friday, the 40-year-old shared a further update on Instagram, explaining that the 12-year-old dog is now in a coma after having caught pneumonia.

Hamilton also shared how Roscoe lost his heartbeat momentarily during treatment.

"Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped. They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma," Hamilton wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support," he added.
Ad

MotoGP legend Marc Marquez shared his reaction under Hamilton's post, commenting to show support for the 7x F1 world champion and his dog.

"🙏❤️"
Screen grab of Marc Marquez&#039;s comment under Hamilton&#039;s Instagram post [via Instagram/@lewishamilton]
Screen grab of Marc Marquez's comment under Hamilton's Instagram post [via Instagram/@lewishamilton]

Williams F1 boss James Vowles also shared his support for Hamilton and Roscoe on X on Friday, urging the latter to keep fighting. Vowles and Hamilton have previously worked together at the Mercedes F1 team from 2013 to 2022.

Ad

Hamilton adopted Roscoe in 2013, in what was his first year with the Silver Arrows. Over the last decade, the bullldog has become a superstar in the F1 paddock, having made multiple appearances at circuits around the world.

George Russell shares reaction to Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe's health scare

Lewis Hamilton with Roscoe at the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton with Roscoe at the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate, George Russell, also left a comment under his Instagram post about Roscoe's health condition, extending his support. The 27-year-old shared that he has Hamilton in his thoughts amid the heartbreaking update.

Ad

Russell left a four-word message under Hamilton's Instagram post on Friday, as he expressed his support for his fellow countryman and former teammate.

"Thinking of you mate 🙏"
Screen grab of George Russell&#039;s comment under Hamilton&#039;s Instagram post [via Instagram/@lewishamilton]
Screen grab of George Russell's comment under Hamilton's Instagram post [via Instagram/@lewishamilton]

Hamilton has often shared that Roscoe has suffered from numerous health issues throughout his life, which include respiratory problems. He had also caught pneumonia in the past, but his condition has unfortunately worsened like never before this time around.

Lewis Hamilton also had another bulldog alongside Roscoe, named Coco. This dog passed away in 2020 due to a heart attack at the age of just six.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications