Marc Marquez reacts as Lewis Hamilton shares health update about his dog Roscoe

MotoGP legend Marc Marquez has shared his reaction to Lewis Hamilton's latest update about his dog Roscoe, who is currently under medical supervision. The Ferrari F1 driver has asked his fans to keep the bulldog in their prayers, as he is currently in a coma.Hamilton shared on Thursday that his four-legged friend Roscoe is at the hospital, as he asked his fans to pray for his well-being. On Friday, the 40-year-old shared a further update on Instagram, explaining that the 12-year-old dog is now in a coma after having caught pneumonia.Hamilton also shared how Roscoe lost his heartbeat momentarily during treatment.&quot;Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped. They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma,&quot; Hamilton wrote.&quot;We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMotoGP legend Marc Marquez shared his reaction under Hamilton's post, commenting to show support for the 7x F1 world champion and his dog.&quot;🙏❤️&quot;Screen grab of Marc Marquez's comment under Hamilton's Instagram post [via Instagram/@lewishamilton]Williams F1 boss James Vowles also shared his support for Hamilton and Roscoe on X on Friday, urging the latter to keep fighting. Vowles and Hamilton have previously worked together at the Mercedes F1 team from 2013 to 2022.Hamilton adopted Roscoe in 2013, in what was his first year with the Silver Arrows. Over the last decade, the bullldog has become a superstar in the F1 paddock, having made multiple appearances at circuits around the world.George Russell shares reaction to Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe's health scareLewis Hamilton with Roscoe at the British Grand Prix - Source: GettyLewis Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate, George Russell, also left a comment under his Instagram post about Roscoe's health condition, extending his support. The 27-year-old shared that he has Hamilton in his thoughts amid the heartbreaking update.Russell left a four-word message under Hamilton's Instagram post on Friday, as he expressed his support for his fellow countryman and former teammate.&quot;Thinking of you mate 🙏&quot;Screen grab of George Russell's comment under Hamilton's Instagram post [via Instagram/@lewishamilton]Hamilton has often shared that Roscoe has suffered from numerous health issues throughout his life, which include respiratory problems. He had also caught pneumonia in the past, but his condition has unfortunately worsened like never before this time around.Lewis Hamilton also had another bulldog alongside Roscoe, named Coco. This dog passed away in 2020 due to a heart attack at the age of just six.