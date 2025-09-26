James Vowles sends a message to Lewis Hamilton as the driver's dog Roscoe faces health scare

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 26, 2025 12:31 GMT
Williams boss James Vowles sends message of support for Lewis Hamilton
Williams boss James Vowles sends message of support for Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe [Images via Getty]

Williams F1 boss James Vowles has extended a message of support to Lewis Hamilton after the 7x world champion shared his dog Roscoe's health condition on Thursday. The bulldog has caught pneumonia and is in a coma, as revealed by Hamilton.

The F1 paddock's most famous pet, Hamilton's Roscoe, is in hospital. The Ferrari driver first shared an image of the bulldog on his Instagram story on Thursday, in which the latter could be seen wearing an oxygen mask. He asked his fans to keep Roscoe in their prayers.

On Friday, the 40-year-old shared a more detailed update on Instagram, explaining that Roscoe momentarily lost his heartbeat during treatment for pneumonia. The doctors were able to revive the heartbeat, but the 12-year-old is in a coma.

Hamilton also explained that it was unknown whether Roscoe would wake up from the coma. Amid this, Williams F1 team principal James Vowles shared a heartwarming message in support of Hamilton and Roscoe on Friday.

"Keep fighting Roscoe. Thinking of you Lewis 🙏💙"
Hamilton also explained what lay ahead for the dog and thanked his fans for their prayers via his Instagram post.

"Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support," Hamilton wrote.

Roscoe was adopted by Lewis Hamilton in 2013, and the dog has become a superstar in the F1 paddock, having made numerous appearances alongside the driver over the years. Most recently, Roscoe made an appearance at the British Grand Prix to meet with the Ferrari team personnel.

Hamilton also had another dog named Coco. That bulldog, unfortunately, passed away in 2020 due to a heart attack.

The story of how Lewis Hamilton adopted Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton with Roscoe at the 2024 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty
In 2024, Lewis Hamilton shared a story about how he happened to find and subsequently adopt Roscoe after browsing the internet for rescues. The Briton stated that he went through nearly a thousand dog photos before finding Roscoe.

Speaking during a Q&A video for the Mercedes F1 YouTube channel in 2024, Hamilton shared the story behind finding his fury friend online.

"I remember being online, looking online for rescues. There's some page I found that had like 1,000 bulldogs, and I just went through all of them, and then I came across this one picture, and I was like, ‘That's him’," recalled Hamilton.
"And that was like one of the best decisions I ever took in my life," he added.

Speaking to Vogue, Hamilton also shared that his family told him that he would not be able to take care of a dog when he was originally planning to get one back in 2013. The driver, who said that he hated being told he couldn't do something, also wanted to prove his family wrong by getting a dog.

