Mark Wahlberg's brother Donnie Wahlberg drops a 3-word reaction to Max Verstappen winning the F1 Imola GP

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg's brother Donnie Wahlberg gave a short reaction praising Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after the latter's win at the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Dutch driver made it four wins in a row at the iconic Imola circuit since the track's return to the F1 calendar in the 2021 season.

The four-time F1 world champion started the race from P2 and made a terrific start after a relatively poor launch off the line. Heading into Turn 2, the 27-year-old made an audacious move to take P1 from Oscar Piastri and controlled the race from the front.

Despite several stoppages in the race, the Dutchman never looked to be challenged by the opposition and took a comfortable 65th victory of his legendary career.

On the social media platform Instagram, Max Verstappen complimented the Austrian team for winning in its 400th race in F1 and wrote:

"Yes!!! Brilliant weekend 🙌 Incredibly proud of everyone @redbullracing, celebrating the 400th race of the team with this win."

In the comments section of the post, Max Verstappen was praised by Donnie Wahlberg, who gave a three-word reaction and wrote:

"Simply the best."

Snapshot of Donnie Wahlberg's reaction to Max Verstappen's win...Credits-Instagram

Verstappen now has two wins in the 2025 season and closed the gap to Lando Norris in P2 to nine points.

Max Verstappen comments on Red Bull's performance in 2025

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that the RB21's performance against the MCL39 was "track-specific" as evidenced by his results in faster tracks like Imola.

During the post-race press conference, the Dutch driver reflected on the championship and said (via FIA):

"I think it's very track-specific. I mean, every time that we have been really competitive, it’s been high-speed tracks, high-speed corners. We still have work to do, but I do think it’s been a very positive weekend for us. Of course, we brought upgrades. I think they worked. Friday was very difficult still, but then I think we found a better set-up for Saturday.

"And I just hope that we can use that a bit more often because it definitely brought the car in a better window. Now, that was here. Monaco again — like I said, at the moment, I’m not really... I mean, I love driving in Monaco, but it’s not been our strongest track with the car that we have."

Despite Verstappen's victory, it was McLaren that scored the most points from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, owing to its double podium finish.

